FROM STAFF REPORTS
Sunday night, officials with the Yuma County Public Health Services District confirmed the first death due to COVID-19 in Yuma County.
The patient was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, the county said in a press release.
"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient,” Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez said. “We’ve all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and countries, but this Yuma County death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”
In Yuma County as of Sunday, there have been 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), community transmission level of COVID-19 in Arizona remains at “widespread,” which means that the virus is present and circulating in communities across the state including Yuma County.
Officials encourage all residents to take the necessary precautions including physical distancing and staying home if you are sick.
Those precautions include:
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Avoid people who are sick, and avoid groups of 10 people or more.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces like light switches, door knobs, electronic devices, etc.
• Stay home if you are sick so you do not expose others
• Practice physical distancing, staying 6 feet away from others