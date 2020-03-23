Here's the latest from Yuma County on a second presumptive positive COVID-19 case here. Check back with YumaSun.com for updates.
FROM YUMA COUNTY:
The Yuma County Public Health Services District today announced the county’s second presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
The patient is isolated and recovering at home. Health Officials are conducting a contact investigation to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious. Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly.
As a reminder, the Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of COVID-19 or any respiratory disease, including:
Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Please visit Yuma County's COVID-19 webpage which remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Yuma County.