Yuma County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total here to 12, and officials say that social separation is critical right now to prevent more cases.
Of the positive cases in Yuma County, three patients are female and nine are male. Five patients are between the ages of 18-39, two are between the ages of 40-59, and five are 60 or older.
The update was announced as part of Yuma County’s daily update on its COVID-19 web page. The updates also contain information about important closures and government declarations.
Much of the information is put together with the help of the now operating Joint Information Center (JIC), which is a platform that public information officials from a wide range of Yuma agencies - including Yuma International Airport, Arizona Western College, Yuma County, Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, etc - are using to consolidate the information they have for public dissemination.
Yuma County officials are also promoting a stance of taking strong personal responsibility for the ability to control the spread of the virus.
“Everyone is looking for a vaccine, but that’s months, maybe years away,” said Yuma County communications director Kevin Tunell. “But what we have to do is stick to socially separating. I look at everybody, including myself, as part of the emergency response, and that has to do with socially separating. The numbers will start creeping up if we don’t stick to our guns, but they will stabilize quicker if we do.”
Tunell said that Yuma County right now is focused on pushing that message out to the public and making sure that everyone understands the gravity of the situation.
“I understand that while people are in their homes, they need to decompress and to do that some might do something like go to the movies,” he said. “That’s canceled now, but we don’t want everyone to think life’s canceled,” urging people to be responsible.
Tunell advises shopping with consideration for others and only buying supplies for the week.
The underlying thought that Yuma County is trying to push is consideration for others, Tunell said. Stay home for others and shop appropriately so others have enough to buy, Tunell said.
“Typically during an emergency situation or disaster, we would direct people to stay away from an area to avoid harm,” he said. “But we can’t do that here because this isn’t a physical disaster or emergency. The only thing we can tell people is to stay away from each other, which also makes everybody in essence a first responder because we all have to help fight the problem. If you’re concerned, you have to remember that the actions you take now will have a direct impact on shaping the outcome we see on the other side of this.”