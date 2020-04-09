When it comes to social distancing in Arizona, Yuma County is leading the charge.
A data collection and analysis firm that has been tracking the nationwide response to the COVID-19 crisis ranked Yuma County as the county that has had the best response in terms of practicing social distancing and staying at home based on data collected from Yuma County in March.
The firm, Unacast, collects data about mobility like where people have gone through a variety of sources like mobile devices and credit card use, to name the most common, and gave Yuma County a B+ rating, the best rating in the state.
Arizona overall has a B-, which puts it into a middle-tier ranking for the entire country as states like Vermont and Nevada have A ratings. Unacast’s assessment said that what the state struggles the most with is reducing mobility, or staying home.
In reduced mobility, both Arizona overall and Yuma County have a C rating. However, Yuma County’s overall rating has improved in recent weeks and is projected to get better.
The assessment by Unacast shows Yuma County during March, when the county still had 14 cases. Since the start of April, Yuma County has confirmed four more cases. However, the county received an A rating for having a greater than 70% reduction in the number of non-essential travelers to the area, a rating Unacast expects Yuma County to improve upon still, and an A rating for having a greater than 94% decrease in the number of person to person contact, a rating that Unacast expects to hold steady for Yuma County.
Kevin Tunell, the spokesperson for Yuma County, said there’s a little bit of danger putting out this news because it could be a sign of good news that could give a false impression to people who want to step out and continue normal life. But the work still isn’t over, he said.
“There’s room for improvement, we got a B,” he said. “We’ve got to continue, we’ve got to get that A. We’ve established we could do this. The entire health district alone, all the hospitals can’t make this go away. No one can unless we all become part of the solution and social distance. If we all do that, we can make this end sooner, so let’s show the state the way to do this and lead the way.”
Tunell said that although people should know the crisis isn’t over and there’s still work to be done, the rating is a positive sign of what Yuma as a community can do.
“It’s indicative of the resolve we have as a community,” he said. “Whenever there’s a lot of confusion and we’re headed towards a problem like this, it can be intimidating, but when the rubber hits the road, this community has showed that it’s able to pull itself together and hold up. Now, that could all change on a dime if people get bored or anxious. It’s key everyone understand that, but if you’re wondering if we’re making a difference, I believe this shows we are.”