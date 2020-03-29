UPDATE: 3:28 p.m. - The Yuma County Public Health Services District announced on Sunday four new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of positives to nine.
All four cases are travel-related, and all patients are in isolation, the county said in a press release.
Health officials are conducting investigations to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious. Any individuals who have been identified will be contacted directly.
There is widespread transmission across Arizona. The majority of people infected with COVID-19 show mild, moderate or no systems, yet they are still capable of transmitting the disease,” said Diana Gomez, director of public health.
“Our friends, family and neighbors with underlying medical conditions, regardless of their age, are at an increased risk of complications. By practicing preventive measures including social distancing, we can all do our part to help slow the spread of the disease and to protect those at highest risk. This allows our healthcare system to be able to respond without being overwhelmed,” she added.
The first case was identified as a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. That individual’s test came back on March 19.
The second case is a student at Arizona Western College -- and is a relative of the fourth case. The third case was a roommate of the first case. The second and third cases were announced by the county on March 23.
The fourth case was announced on March 25, and is an elderly relative of the AWC student.
The fifth case was announced on March 28.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.
According to health officials, the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
