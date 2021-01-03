Yuma County will pay for home internet access for students who don’t have the service to support their remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Supervisors earmarked $250,000 from the general fund reserve for emergencies for the Yuma County Remote Learning Assistance Fund.
The board on Dec. 7 originally authorized $150,000 to support the project, but the budget had increased to $250,000 at the Dec. 21 meeting.
Deputy County Administrator Ian McGaughey explained the reason: “After additional discussion with internet providers, it became evident that the original amount of $150,000 would not be enough to fulfill the mission of the grant program, which is to bring reliable internet services to students in Yuma County for remote learning purposes.”
The increase did not surprise Chairman Tony Reyes. “It’s like everything we begin. We begin with a small budget and end up with a bigger budget,” he noted.
Nevertheless, Reyes supported the project. “I think we’re on our way to doing something good and necessary. This is one of those situations where we step out of our way to help a process that is unexpected, but I think eventually results in being better prepared in the future to deal with situations like this,” he said.
“As we move on to trying to get broadband out in the county, it will help us determine just how costly things are when you get into them. If we’re going to do it right, we might as well do it right.”
Supervisor Russell McCloud also explained why he supported the project. “Under normal circumstances, I don’t think this is something the county general fund should be budgeting. I would like to remind everyone, we received a large amount of money in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding … and I see this as directly related to COVID with our students trying to learn from home as best they can, and providing this much-needed service to the public, to me, this is a legitimate and reasonable distribution of those dollars sitting there,” McCloud said.
Paul Melcher, who until recently was the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director, prepared two updated options for the board’s consideration.
Option 1 increased the program budget to $250,000 to account for a formula error for CenturyLink monthly service and modem fees, which increased the cost of hookups from $294 to $425. The $425 cost includes installation and modem costs in one package with a reduced monthly service rate of $25.
The increased cost also captured all Wellton/Mohawk hookup numbers, which were previously under-reported.
In addition, the budget update accounted for the possibility that hookup and new service drop assistance could be needed and paid for on an as-needed basis.
It also added a contingency in case any addresses were missed from the original lists reviewed or other unexpected expenses.
Option 2, with an overall budget increase of $200,000, represented a budget where all CenturyLink hookups would be changed to hotspots to reduce total project cost.
Staff recommended Option 1 since it achieves the goal of providing the maximum amount of fixed line internet services, which are generally more reliable than hotspot services.
The board unanimously approved Option 1.
The county will distribute funding once the schools sign contracts agreeing to use the funds for the identified purpose, return any unused funds after June 30 and track expenditures for auditing purposes.