The first coronavirus vaccines will soon arrive across the nation and presumably in Yuma County soon after. However, officials are warning residents not to line up just yet.
Yuma County will initially receive less than 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means that 2,500 or less residents will be vaccinated in the first phase.
The county on Thursday attempted to address questions about who will get one and when. As part of its ongoing pandemic response, the Yuma County Public Health Services District has worked closely with state officials to ensure the district is ready to deploy the vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
For this initial phase, Arizona will receive about 383,750 doses of the vaccine. Yuma County will receive less than 5,000 doses of the vaccine, which is less than 2% of the total doses to the state.
Two doses are needed for full immunity. Recipients will be given one dose initially and a second dose about three weeks later.
Kevin Tunell, the county’s communications director, cautioned that Yuma County is expecting to receive “less” than 5,000. “We don’t know the exact number,” he noted.
He said the county wants to make sure residents have realistic expectations. And whatever allotment of vaccine the county does receive, about half the number of people will get inoculated since they each will need two doses.
“We don’t want people thinking the allotment is the number of people,” Tunell said.
Those designated as having “first level” priority include healthcare workers, essential workers and at-risk populations such as people with underlying medical conditions and the elderly. Those outside the prioritized groups will need to wait to be vaccinated.
The Health District will partner with community health providers to distribute and administer the vaccine doses in the first allocation phase. As the state receives additional vaccines, Yuma County will expand access to the vaccine.
In the meantime, officials stressed the importance of continuing to mask up, socially separate and wash hands along with all other CDC guidelines to reduce the spread.
The Health District, along with the CDC, also recommends getting a flu shot as soon as possible. “Getting your flu shot is more important than ever to protect yourself and family. It is not a traditional flu season while a pandemic is ongoing,” the county said in a statement.
The flu vaccine takes about two weeks after the flu vaccination for the body to develop antibodies that protect against infection. Getting one now, before the flu activity picks up in Yuma County, is the best course of action, the county noted.
Yuma County offers flu vaccinations by appointment Monday through Thursday at the Public Health Services Building, 2200 W. 28th St. To schedule an appointment, call 928-317-4559.
For more information, go to the “Immunizations Services” webpage: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/health-district/divisions/nursing/immunization-services.
Yuma County is currently under “substantial spread,” which means that there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 population and a positivity rate higher than 10%. The county’s positivity rate on Thursday was 27.2%, which means more than 1 in every 4 people have tested positive. Currently 99,883 Yuma County residents have been tested.
On Thursday, the county confirmed 312 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bringing the total cases to 21,097 and deaths to 417.
Yuma Regional Medical Center reported 151 residents were hospitalized, with 31 in the ICU and 32 on ventilators. YRMC still had 14 ventilators available.