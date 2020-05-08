United Way of Yuma County announced $856,460 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to provide critical resources for Yuma County’s most vulnerable population.
The funding includes $352,853 allocated through the program’s Fiscal Year 2019 appropriation and $503,607 allocated through the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This public health crisis is impacting all of us. Our hungry, homeless and senior populations are facing extraordinary challenges,” said Karina Jones, president and CEO at United Way of Yuma County. “This funding will help our local organizations fulfill their mission and better care for those that need it most in our community.”
Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, May 15.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. The key responsibility of participating organizations is to provide assistance within the intent of the program.
Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;
• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household;
• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;
• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service;
• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essentials to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item;
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds must contact Jones, at karina.jones@local.unitedway.org or 928-783-0515 for an application.