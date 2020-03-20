Officials in Yuma County confirmed Friday that there is the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 here. The case tested positive in a lab, and now officials are waiting for final confirmation.
The case is a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. According to Col. David Suggs, the patient presented with symptoms on March 13, and was put into restricted movement status. The test went out on the 16th, and came back as a presumptive positive on March 19.
Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Bharat Magu notes that in 86 percent of the cases, patients only have minor illness. However, YRMC has postponed all elective surgeries at this time, ensuring the hospital has the capacity – from healthy health care workers to needed supplies – to care for the patients most in need.
Magu noted YRMC has tested 10 people. Three have come back as negative, while the other seven are awaiting results.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Yuma County Supervisor Chairman Tony Reyes assured the public that this is an all hands on deck situation, but they are prepared for it, noting that right now, Yuma County is still at a minimal risk – but that will only continue if people take this seriously, and follow those precautions.
As a result of the presumptive positive case, all bars, gyms, and movie theaters will be closed, in line with Gov. Doug Ducey’s order last night. At restaurants, all dining rooms must close, although take-out and delivery is still allowed.
Yuma Sun will have more updates today as this story unfolds.