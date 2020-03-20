On Friday, Yuma officials announced that there is currently a presumptive positive case for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Yuma. The case tested positive in a lab, and now officials are waiting for final confirmation.
The patient is a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma who had been traveling. According to MCAS Yuma Col. David Suggs, the patient presented with symptoms on March 13, and was put into restricted movement status. The test went out on March 16, and came back as a presumptive positive on March 19.
The news of the presumptive positive test led Yuma County officials to issue new restrictions on restaurants and bars.
In line with Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued Thursday night, the county now has to close public access to bars, gyms and movie theaters. Restaurants can still serve customers through pickup, delivery and drive-thru and can also serve alcohol to go.
“It’s important for small business owners to continue to engage while providing protection to the community,” Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said. (Mayor explains business restrictions and closures. See story on Page A2).
The announcement came via a press conference led by a panel including Suggs, Nicholls and Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez and Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu.
Nicholls and Reyes assured the public that this is an all hands on deck situation, but they are prepared for it, noting that right now, Yuma County is still at a minimal risk – but that will only continue if people take this seriously, and follow those precautions.
Magu said that YRMC is making sure they preserve their capacity to tend to the critically ill. 86 percent of those who are expected to become ill with the virus will be a minor case, Magu said, and YRMC intends to make sure they have enough equipment, including ventilators, for the 14 percent who will be more critically affected.
So far, YRMC has tested 10 patients for the virus. Three have come back negative and seven are pending.
Suggs said that all movement at MCAS Yuma is limited. Marines can only get restaurant food to-go orders and they cannot travel beyond 50 miles from the base without telling command and getting authorization. Marines also cannot have gatherings greater than 10 people, Suggs said.
Marines who have traveled to areas with confirmed cases including Phoenix have been put on 14 days of restricted movement and tested immediately, Suggs said.
Suggs said that 150 Marines who traveled outside of the county were identified for possible testing, and their movement has been restricted.
“This is a large installation,” Suggs said. “We’re getting word out to everyone to follow proper precautions.”
Reyes said that both sides of the border have been in contact with each other, and there hasn’t been any concern from either side. However, that might change now that there is a presumptive positive in Yuma, he said.
Gomez emphasized that it’s becoming increasingly important for everyone to practice the proper precautions, mainly washing hands and staying home. She said that the best way for anyone to help the situation to abide by those precautionary measures and continue to practice them.