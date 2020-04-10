Yuma Justice Center limits public access

While the Yuma County Justice Center remains open during the coronavirus outbreak, access to the building is now being limited to just the people who have court proceedings or those needing essential services, according to Court Security Manager Cesar Fazz.
Fazz explained that in mid March Superior Court Judge David Haws implemented precautionary measures outlined in an administrative order issued by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel of the Arizona Supreme Court, intended to reduce in-person court operations to essential functions only.
The purpose for the measures, which are also in accordance with “social distancing” guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), was to limit large courthouse gatherings, specifically juries, and to protect court employees, who still had to interact with the public each day.
At that time, only people exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as coughing, having a high fever, or shortness of breath, were the only ones not being allowed inside the courthouse.
“A lot of these protocols are not unique to us, it has been happening in courts throughout the state, and includes all levels of the court system,” Fazz said. “Our doors are open, but people who don’t have official business, or are not necessary participants in a hearing, will not be allowed inside the building.”
The most recent precautions that have been put into place, Fazz said are measures the courts have taken as it works to further eliminate any potential exposure or spread of the (COVID-19) virus.
Included in those measures is the front doors are being left open to create negative pressure, and patrons are being met outside the building by court security officers, who are now wearing gloves, for an initial pre-screening before they are allowed in.
The bins in which people empty the contents of their pockets in to before walking through the metal detector are also being sanitized after every use. Markings have also been placed on the floor at the security station indicating six feet of separation
How well has it worked? Between 400 and 600 people visit the Yuma County Justice Center on a daily basis. According to recent figures, that number has dropped off significantly, and is now between 60 and 110.
Furthermore, during the first four business days in April 2019, a total of 2,087 patrons visited the Justice Center, compared to 375 for the first four business days this April, which is a difference of 1,712 people.
The Yuma County Attorneys Office, the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, Yuma Justice Court, the law library, the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Courts and the Judicial Assistance Unit, are all located within the Justice Center.
Fazz said for the most part people have been very understanding of the changes, and are not coming down to the Justice Center like they would have in the past.
People are also taking precautions on their own, Fazz explained, and are starting to realize that a lot of the services they need can be accessed from their home either telephonically or by the internet.
“Rather than coming down to the court house and making cash payments in person, people ere now making payments telephonically or online,’ Fazz said. “Those types of services have always been available, but people are starting to use them more.”
Who knows, he added, maybe people continue using them once the crisis is over.
Attorney Michael Breeze, the head of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, said his office has been closed to the public and is seeing people by appointment only.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.