Yuma mayor participates in Trump briefing

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls participated in a White House phone briefing about COVID-19 on Wednesday in which President Trump directly addressed city and state government leaders.
Nicholls said that the President spoke about the recent actions taken by the federal government.
“He shared encouraging words on being positive about the direction we’re going and trying to get things in place,” Nicholls said.
The mayor noted that the city has been working with state and federal officials to ensure Yuma is able to get the resources it needs to get through the pandemic.
The White House holds phone briefings with local government officials every week. Nicholls has participated in most of them. Usually the president’s staff or department heads handle the calls, but in this case Trump spoke for about 10 minutes.
Among the topics discussed during the briefing was legislation passed to address the economic issues facing the nation, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES Act, Payroll Protection Program and stimulus checks that citizens should soon be receiving.
City leaders were also told that the food supply chain is moving forward and that funding under the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, a leading source of federal funding to state and local law enforcement, has been supplemented.
Locally, the mayor and city have been working to match available resources in the community with the organizations that need them. For example, since schools are shut down for the rest of the school year, schools will not be needing personal protection equipment and certain supplies. The city reached out to Yuma County Superintendent Tom Tyree’s office and Tyree made the supplies and equipment available to Yuma Regional Medical Center and first responders.
“It’s a nice way to utilize resources that are scarce right now,” Nicholls said, “not just for our own police and fire departments, but throughout the county. We want to make sure everyone, all first responders, have what they need.”
The mayor also met, sitting across a table, with Sen. Martha McSally on Wednesday to discuss Yuma’s concerns in relation to the COVID-19 crisis. The senator was in town volunteering at the Yuma Community Food Bank and Salvation Army.
“It’s really about trying to help the average person now going through hard times because of the pandemic,” Nicholls said.
The mayor communicates with senators at least once a week, he noted.
The mayor has also been talking to Gov. Ducey’s office at least twice a week to get updates and clarifications and work through issues. On Thursday the governor’s office updated Nicholls on unemployment benefits.
“The only advice there, they’re inundated so the best way to apply is online,” Nicholls noted.
The discussion also touched on an increase to the weight limits for loads carried by semi-trucks to help resupply grocery stores and a program in which businesses can donate hot spots to students who don’t have internet at home so they can get their class work done.
In addition, the governor’s office is looking into “releasing more geo-specific information so people can understand a little bit more the patterns that are happening,” he added.
Nicholls noted that the high level of communication between local, state and federal levels is necessary “because things are changing and morphing.” In turn, he believes he needs to transmit what he learns to the citizens of Yuma.
“The appetite for information is greater than the information that is available. That’s why we’re that much more active on social media,” he said, adding that he and his staff have spent a “significant amount of time working through the issues and questions.”
He wants to learn about the programs that will help Yuma businesses, in particular small businesses, overcome the challenges, and how the city can access recovery funds as soon as possible.
Although the municipal government has still not felt the economic impact of the pandemic, it will come soon enough with a major hit to tax revenues due to business closures.
“We project some significant issues. We’re trying to prepare,” Nicholls noted. “Too much is unknown. We want to be as proactive as we can.”
In times like these, he’s grateful that the city has a reserved fund balance that should help the city keep going. “A government should not shut down. We have to keep serving the people,” he said.
However, Nicholls stressed, the focus is on trying to keep employees healthy and giving first responders everything they need.
The mayor reiterated the importance of staying at home as much as possible. “You might be healthy, you might not know you’re carrying it around and you might be. So go ahead and be cautious,” Nicholls said.
He invited members of the community who need help connecting with resources to reach out to him via email: Douglas.Nicholls@yumaaz.gov.
To keep a business solvent and survive this pandemic, the best thing to do is keep talking and finding solutions,” he added.