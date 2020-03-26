Yuma mayor requests that area children be home by 9 p.m.

The Yuma mayor has asked that parents keep their children under the age of 18 at home after 9 p.m., although the official curfew is later, to reduce interactions with police and help keep officers healthy.
In a video posted on social media Thursday night, Mayor Doug Nicholls called it a proactive measure “that we can use as a community to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
Nicholls acknowledged that kids are out of school and anxious to get out and be outdoors. “I think that’s a great thing. I think that needs to happen for their mental health and physical health,” he said.
But, Nicholls added, city officials are noticing “an issue” and he asked residents for help in dealing with it. “What we’re asking is that youth come home by 9 unless they need to be out, which they should be out with their parents or other responsible adults, just to make sure we have the right social distancing going on and the right interactions,” the mayor said.
Right now the curfew in Yuma is 11 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the county areas.
Keeping kids at home earlier would also help maintain the health of the police department as “late at night activities” involving kids tend to end with interactions with police, he noted.
“And it increases exposure our police department has to potential COVID-19 cases, but also takes time away from the other activities they have going on,” he explained.
“So let’s focus on trying to keep our kids as well as our police department healthy to get through this COVID-19 period and look to try to have our kids home by 9 each night so we can have a healthy and safe community,” Nicholls said.
City spokeswoman Lucy Valencia clarified that “it is not an official curfew. Just a request.”