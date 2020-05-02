Yuma Regional Medical Center expresses gratitude for donations

As Yuma Regional Medical Center responds to the health needs of the community from the “frontlines” of the COVID-19 pandemic, donations have come pouring in from all sorts of people and places to equip staff with necessary protection.
According to Foundation of YRMC Director Jackie Woodwell, the hospital has received over 6,000 handsewn masks from various groups and individuals in the community — an “incredible contribution” that is being utilized by staff and patients alike.
“It’s helped extend the PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies we have on hand, (and) ensured additional safety for our healthcare workers and our patients,” said Woodwell.
In late March, YRMC asked the people of Yuma to pitch in by donating masks and other medical supplies in case of a shortage. When Woodwell made the plea, however, she never expected to receive such an “outpouring” of help and support.
“‘Blown out of the water’ is an understatement,” she said. “Just seeing how quickly the community responded and how well the community responded was just really unbelievable. It solidifies how incredible the community members are and how they rally around each other in times of need.”
In recent months, the hospital has also been the recipient of snacks and meals, monetary donations, prayer blankets, clothing for the hospital’s clothing closet and other supplies, all of which have been accepted with gratitude.
“It has been unbelievable, the things we’ve been able to procure from different businesses and individuals and organizations,” said Woodwell. “What we continue to hear is how wonderful that makes the individual feel who’s giving and how—in a time that feels really uncertain, challenging and hard to know how to help—this has provided them with a really wonderful experience. I think that’s the incredible thing about binding together and having opportunities like this for community members. Giving is good for the soul.”
According to Woodwell, the hospital can always use monetary donations, hand sanitizer and medical grade cleaning products, as well as snacks, drinks and meals for evening and night shift staff who are working “nontraditional” hours.
To ensure proper sanitation and distribution, donations are accepted through the Foundation of YRMC. To schedule a donation drop-off, contact Woodwell at (928) 336-7046 or jwoodwell@yumaregional.org.
“A huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has contributed,” Woodwell said. “There has been no contribution too small and that hasn’t been utilized and made a wonderful difference in the lives of our caregivers and the patients and families we serve.”