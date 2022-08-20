20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I create custom treats and sweets for any and all occasions. Constantly making new desserts to refine and expand my portfolio of flavors and creative designs. I specialize in cakes of all sizes and varieties from cake pops, cupcakes, and full-size cakes. I also make custom treats, chocolate dipping anything that sounds tasty like strawberries, pretzels, and Oreos. Anything sweet is up my alley, and all one needs is to ask and see if I can make it for you. All of my sweets are available in gift boxes, arrangements, or decorative treat tables for any event. Aside from spending most of my time in the kitchen, I am mainly a one-person show in my business, which includes everything from running my social media, photographing, and making deliveries.
How long have you been in this profession?
I grew up on the sweet side of the kitchen, helping my mother decorate desserts since I can remember. And I’ve been baking ever since I was 13 and my grandfather showed me how to make donuts from scratch. Since then, it became a creative outlet for me and I never thought that it would turn into a business. It has been a short two years since I launched MySweetSide2 and so far, it has been very blessed.
What do you love about your job or industry?
The fact that I’m in control of every step in the baking or decoration process. Baking takes time and cannot be rushed, so I find that I escape into my own little world where time disappears. Here I’m in my zone, completely immersed in the moment and unable to stop until the finished product I’m left with is both a feast for the eyes and taste buds. Nothing makes me happier than seeing my treats make people smile and help create special moments.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
When I was able to be the dessert caterer for the Yuma Humane Societies annual Fur Ball event. It was my biggest order to date and very early in my career. I made nearly 300 specialty churro-flavored cupcakes, each individually packaged to be served as to-go party favors. Although it might have seemed daunting at first, I was able to make and deliver it all without a hitch and it helped me realize that if I can do this for a big event I can surely do it for almost any occasion. From that event, a local business owner that had tried my churro cupcake decided to reach out to me and ask if I can create custom treats for her café. Now you can find my sweets at her shop “Sunshine Cafe“ when it is open in the winter season.
What is in your future?
I currently have a full-time job on top of my baking gig and it can be overwhelming at times, but I’ve decided to not second guess my passion or creativity. It is amazing and humbling to see how this hobby of mine has grown, for now, I’ll just let my baking do the talking and see where it takes me.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I am a self-taught baker who has used Youtube, recipe books, and other online tools to enhance my craft and inspiration. I truly believe that practice will get you as close to perfect as possible and that is why I go the extra mile including at times sacrificing my own sleep. Sometimes I will be up into the wee hours of the night as a one-woman show, but it is all worth it when I see the joy in my clients' faces.