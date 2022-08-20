20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I do a number of things my specialty is body contouring as well as teeth whitening laser hair removal and tattoo removal
How long have you been in this profession?
Two years
What do you love about your job or industry?
Putting smile on peoples faces and help them with their self confidence and love. The way that I change their lives makes it all worth it. Also helping other women become independent and build their own careers
What is your most memorable professional moment?
When a client saw her before And after picture started crying hugged me thanked me and told me I saved her life I will never forget that
What is your favorite quote?
Life is so much more rewarding when you work hard for it
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Stay consistent stay focused and believe in yourself
What is in your future?
I just open another location in Las Vegas and hopefully I will be opening another one goal is to Franchise
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would go back to 1998 the year I lost my father. And I would believe him when he would tell me you’re gonna make me very proud
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I would describe myself as a bunny I don’t stop I just keep going and going and going
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Rihanna…. I could learn so much from her from making herself a billionaire to being as humble as going back to putting in time Community service
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I moved from Las Vegas to Yuma Arizona to start in an industry that nobody had no idea what this was. I moved here during the pandemic to start my business after a couple of months of business I decided to start teaching what I do to help other women start their business during such a rough time in our lives. I’m very proud to say that the body contouring business is thriving now here in Yuma Arizona I have my self certified about 40 students with already several successful businesses in town. And I will continue to educate myself to keep helping in anyway possible as many families as they can to grow local businesses