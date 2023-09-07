A Dayton, Ohio, man, Nicholas R Mingus, 29, was sentenced by Judge Chad Kukelhan of Adams Circuit Court to serve 36 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections for serious bodily injury crimes in committed early in 2022.
Dayton man, 29, sentenced to 36 years in state prison
