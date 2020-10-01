This season will look much differently than years past for the Yuma Union High School District teams. Each team will play one another three times in this YUHSD-only schedule.
Local teams had a rough 2019 season, as the Cibola Raiders were the only one to record an above .500 record (11-6). Cibola went a perfect 8-0 against local competition and lost a total of only four sets to YUHSD teams a season ago.
Yuma Catholic was the lone team to reach the 2019 AIA state playoffs.
While Yuma Catholic began play last week, most teams, competition begins Oct. 2. Here’s a preview of each team.
Cibola Raiders
6A Desert Southwest
Coach: Laura Marino (2nd season)
Last year: 11-6 AIA, 4-0 region
AIA opener: Oct. 6 @ San Luis
The lowdown: Cibola have been “city champs” the previous two seasons, going a combined 16-0. Claiming that title is certainly a priority this year for the Raiders with a YUHSD-only schedule.
“In this unusual time, our goal this year is to win all of our conference games, have an end of the season record of 12-0 and to be prepared for any playoff game, if we have them,” Marino said.
Cibola hitters Delanie Ott and Heidi White are the two playmakers returning to the floor. Both players are reigning Yuma Sun all-region selections. White led the team with 196 kills in 2019, while Ott delivered 58.
Each team will see each other three times, Marino noted the game plan won’t necessarily change each outing, but her team will correct their weaknesses from the first match.
Gila Ridge Hawks
5A Northwest
Coach: Kayla Semler (1st season)
Last year: 7-12 AIA, 4-5 region
AIA opener: Oct. 2 @ Yuma High
The lowdown: In Semler’s first year, her goal is to win the city championship. Last year, the Hawks posted a 5-3 record against local teams.
“Our goal is to win the city championship during this unusual season. Our girls are ready to come out, play, and show their consistency when playing each school three times.” she said.
The Hawks lose their star hitter Danielle Monroe, a Yuma Sun all-region selection, but return Tinley Schmidgall, who had 146 kills as a junior. Schmidgall led the Hawks with 50 aces in 2019.
Semler also noted junior Amaya Evans and senior Alexandria Galvez are players to watch this season.
Yuma High Criminals
4A Southwest
Coach: Jessica Gastelum (2nd season)
Last year: 1-19 AIA, 0-9 region
AIA opener: Oct. 2 vs. Gila Ridge
The lowdown: Criminals are hoping to improve after clinching just one victory in 2019.
“The girls are excited and ready to work hard alongside me and my assistant coaches to continue to build and develop skills,” Gastelum said.
Deona Turner and Samantha Sanchez, as seniors, are two players to watch for the Criminals. They set the tone of aggressive play and dedication that we look for in leaders, according to Gastelum.
A newcomer to watch is Star Marquez. She bounced around from JV to varsity last season, but this year really found her stride, according to Gastelum.
Yuma Catholic Shamrocks
3A West
Coach: Dusti Williamson (4th season)
Last year: 9-8 AIA, 5-5 region
Next game: Oct. 3 vs. North Valley Christian
The lowdown: The Shamrocks will play a normal conference schedule this season and currently hold a 3-1 record. They are looking to take the next step and get past the first round in the state playoffs for the first time since 2006.
Dynamic outside hitter Rori Martinez, the 2019 Yuma Sun all-region volleyball player of the year, has continued to play at a high level. Her ability to block shots and deliver kills at the net provides YC with a huge advantage.
Setter Emma Gwynn has shown her talents, setting passes to the Shamrocks’ hitters at an efficient rate.
Antelope Rams
1A West
Coach: Crystal Romine (6th season)
Last year: 4-12 AIA, 0-10 region
AIA opener: Oct. 8 vs. Anthem Prep
The lowdown: Antelope returns senior hitter MyKayla Romine. She led the Rams with 52 kills in 2019.
Setter Casandra Gonzalez returns for the Rams. She led the team with 48 assists and a serving percentage of 91.3% last year.