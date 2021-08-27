Before beginning the cooking end of the hunt, let’s run over methods of preparing the bird prior to cooking. Hank Shaw, long time hunter and author, prefers using the whole bird, minus feathers, legs included. He finds doves to be the easiest bird to pluck – the feathers practically fall off, he says. He finds not only does plucking make the bird look nicer – like a little baby chicken – but you also get to eat the legs, which are fantastic, if a bit small. He leaves one digit on the wings because it keeps the breast meat moister. Clean and dry the doves. After that, the recipes are easy. Oil ‘em up, rub with a bit of salt, stuff the little cavities with fresh herbs, grill and then paint the doves with bacon fat and sprinkle with smoky Spanish paprika and you’re ready for the eating. (Tip: Have a bag handy from beginning to end when defeathering your birds as the feathers fly easily all over the place and create a huge mess. Clean up either by hand with damp cloth or vacuum to toss.)
If your recipe calls for breast meat only, merely hold the legs back and out of the way, then pluck the feathers from the breast and push the rest to the side. Slide your fingers up and under the bottom of the breast bone, pulling up until the breast separates itself from the rest of the bird. Discard the rest of the bird, and trim and wash the breast meat to clean and it’s ready for cooking. If you find you need to separate the two sides of the breast, separate the meat with fingers or knife for two halves.
That will bring us to a few tried and true recipes that melt in your mouth!
Let’s begin with “Grilled Doves a la Mancha” provided by Hank Shaw (familiar with a lot of hunters) who writes it’s “an easy dish to make.” You need bay leaves, fresh sage and Spanish smoked paprika (if not at supermarkets, you can get them online). Sweet paprika is OK to substitute for the smoked paprika. Ingredients: Figure 2 doves per person for a light lunch or snacking, 3-6 for a main courses. 12 doves, kosher salt, 3 tlbs olive oil, 12 bay leaves, about 1/4 cup melted bacon fat or butter, Spanish smoked or sweet paprika, black pepper to taste. Instructions: 1. Coat the doves with olive oil and salt them well. Stuff each cavity with sage and a bay leaf. 2. Get your grill hot and clean the grates. Set the doves breast side up and cook them over medium-high heat, with the grill cover closed, for 6 minutes. Open grill cover and turn the doves over so the top of the breast is wedged between grill grates. Paint the birds with some bacon fat. Let them cook this way for a minute or two, to get some color. Turn doves on their sides and grill for another minute or two for each side. A simple tomato salad is good accompaniment, as is a loaf of crusty bread.
“Bacon Wrapped Grilled Dove:” Terrific eating – my mouth waters just thinking about it. Dove breasts (at least a limit is good to begin. Marinate overnight – I cover with Italian dressing after a good rub-down with lemon juice), bacon slices for each breast (I use two sides either separately or together, 1/2 tsp. butter, a sprinkling of garlic & onion powder & pepper, each side. Wrap dove breasts with bacon and secure with toothpick (soak toothpick in water prior to using to prevent burning). I lay them on my griddle over the barbecue fire and grill until bacon is crispy (dove will be ready for eating at that point). Oh, so yummy!
“Smothered Doves” from Mississippi Wildlife & Fisheries: Ingredients: 1 stick butter, 25 dove breasts, 2 cups each of chopped onions, celery and bell pepper, salt & pepper to taste. Melt butter in your skillet. Salt & pepper the dove breasts, then place in butter with breast up. Layer onions, celery and bell peppers over meat. Cover and cook for 3 hours, then serve over cooked rice. Easy and hearty. Perfect for a meat and potatoes kind of chef!
“New Orleans Dove” is a creole dish fit for a king (or queen)! My mouth is watering just thinking about it. Ingredients: Dutch oven, 16 dove breasts, boned, 1 1/2 cups bulk spicy Italian sausage. Creole seasoning, 1 cup okra, 4 cups chopped tomatoes, 1 large onion, 2 celery stalks, & 1/2 cup green bell pepper, all chopped & mixed together. Chicken broth, 2 cups raw rice, 2 cups raw shrimp, salt & pepper to taste. Directions: In a heavy skillet, sprinkle sausage with creole seasoning, fry until cooked. Remove & drain sausage & place in Dutch oven. In skillet, sprinkle dove breasts with creole seasoning & place in Dutch oven, add tomatoes and enough chicken broth to cover everything. Bring to a boil. Let simmer for 1 hour or until the dove is cooked through. Season to taste. Add rice and shrimp and simmer until rice is cooked. This recipe is a gumbo lovers dream!
“Jalapeno Poppers” are also tried and true and absolutely delicious if you enjoy a bit of heat. Ingredients: 1. for each dove breast, fresh jalapenos sliced in half lengthwise (for less heat, remove seeds from pepper and rinse), fill cavity of the pepper with cream cheese and place on top of of 1/2 of a deboned dove breast, Wrap securely with strip of bacon (secure with toothpick). Cook on griddle over gas barbecue until bacon is crisp. (You can even add a slice of pineapple before wrapping with bacon for added flavor). Another very tasty dove dish. Yummmmm!
“Yummy Thai Dove Nugs” from the Arizona Game and Fish Department: 15 whole dove breasts, filleted off the bone (makes 30 nugs), cut into 1-inch chunks; 1 cup buttermilk, 2 cups all-purpose flour, kosher salt, pepper, canola oil – about 3-4 inches worth in the bottom of a large, heavy pot. For the sauce: 3 Tlbs butter, 4 cloves garlic, minced, 1 tsp grated ginger (roughly a 1-inch section of ginger, peeled & microplaned), 2 Tlbs. honey (easy clean up tip – spray your spoon with a little oil & the honey will slide right off), 2 Tlbs soy sauce, 2 Tlbs hot sauce, 1 lime zested and juiced, 2 jalapenos, sliced, 2 green onions, sliced (if little, use 3), 2 Tlbs Cilantro, chopped (about a small hand full). Preparation: Place dove breast filets in the buttermilk sauce, refrigerate overnight if possible – but even a few hours will help tenderize. To make the nugs, start by heating your oil. Fill your large, heavy-bottomed pot with about 3-4 inches of canola oil. Heat on med/med-high. Meanwhile, dump the 2 cups flour into a large ziplock bag. Add a generous amount of salt and pepper and shake to combine. Using a slotted spoon, transfer your nugs from buttermilk to flour mixture. Shake well to coat the nugs. Don’t let oil get too hot – looking for about 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once that is reached – carefully place each nug into oil – 3 batches of 10 nugs should have them ready for a tasty treat.
Suggestion: If you want to bake your dove breasts, marinating beforehand is a good idea (might try balsamic vinegar and olive oil, 2 cloves garlic, salt & pepper). Wrap breasts in bacon and secure with toothpick or skewers. Bake covered until bacon is crispy, dove will be tender and juicy.
Reminder: Keep track of your limits of dove: Daily bag limit is 15 mourning or white-winged dove of which no more than 10 may be white-winged. The possession limit (after 3 or more days of hunting) remains at 45 doves of which no more than 30 may be white-winged doves. Hope both hunting and eating of the dove are enjoyable from start to finish. No matter where you hunt, “leave it better than you find it” will help us be able to enjoy a repeat performance on future hunts. Hope you’ll enjoy it all!