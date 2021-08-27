Scouting various areas around Yuma, prior to Sept. 1 and the dove opener, is a great plan to learn where the dove should be come opening day – that alone may well help to fill your game bag because the scouting will give you fair warning on where to be when the dove leave their roost early morning and get flying from one area to another. While you’re scouting, check out water and food sources, agriculture areas and cut fields – wheat, milo, barley, sorghum and corn along with location of canals and other waters in the area. It’s a good idea to check out stands of honey mesquite, salt cedar, and palo verde trees as well as citrus groves.
Check tree lines, washes, field corners, riparian areas along the river with access to both food and water. Concentrate on finding corridors and flight paths to feeding areas for morning hunts and roosting areas in the afternoon – keeping your eyes and ears open at all times (be aware of your surroundings).
Take advantage of Yuma Trap and Skeet Club’s annual pre-shoot matches
- at the Adair Park shooting range facility located about 15 miles NE of Yuma off Hwy 95 – shooting will begin at 7 a.m. Aug. 29 and continue until there aren’t enough shooters for a full squad.
- If you plan to hunt early morning Sept. 1st, check out
Sprague’s Sports Shop Big Breast Contest
- with prizes galore to the big winner of the largest dove breast weighed in.
- If you plan to stay through the week-end, be sure to register your youngster, accompanied by a parent or responsible adult, with the Yuma office of Game and Fish – call 928-342-0091 for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 4th “FREE”
Clint Curry Annual Youth Dove Hunt
- in Dome Valley where the kids shoot first.
- Then be sure to attend the
Annual Dove Hunters Barbecue
- that evening (doors open at 4:20 p.m.) with a delicious chicken dinner and all the trimmings plus many, many great raffles and both live and silent auctions – “Win Guns ‘N Gear ‘N More” ongoing all evening with Larry Smart, Auctioneer, hosted by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation for hunters and their friends and family at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, 2030 S. Ave. 3E in Yuma. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 for details.
- Be sure also to get into the Dove Cook-Off event being held in Yuma as well. Hopefully flyers from these events will be available in town for everyone, Yuma residents and visiting hunters alike.
While in the field, as a hunter, be an ethical sportsman – be sure you are familiar with the commandments of firearm safety and keep them in mind while hunting:
- • Treat every firearm as if it is loaded. Never assume a firearm is unloaded.
- • Always control the direction of the firearm’s muzzle.
- • Never pull a firearm toward you by the muzzle.
- • Be sure of your target and what is beyond it. Another hunter could be in front of or behind your target.
- • Be sure the barrel and action are clear of obstructions and that you have only ammunition of the proper size for the firearm you’re carrying.
- • Unload any firearms when not in use and leave the actions open. Firearms should be carried unloaded and in protective cases when in the vehicle.
- • Never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot.
- • Never allow horseplay with or around a firearm.
- • Never use alcoholic beverages or drugs that affect your behavior before or while shooting with a firearm or bow..
A few reminders for us all:
- • Do not shoot within 1/4 mile (440 yards) of an occupied structure while hunting unless you have permission.
- • Do not shoot from across a road or railway.
- • Do not leave shotgun shells or other litter on the ground – always practice “Leave it better than we found it” and always take your litter away with you for proper disposal. Spent shotgun shells (once shot they become litter) can cause great damage to farmers’ expensive equipment. “Pack it in, Pack it out”, as the saying goes. We want to continue keeping good relations with our farmers by leaving their areas where we hunt clean without litter once we’re done with our hunt so we’ll be welcome to hunt there again another time.
- • You’ll be in the field prior to safe light so a good idea to take a folding chair to relax in while waiting for safe light, this year predicted to be 6:09 a.m. and a wake up coffee or cold drink will no doubt be the order of the day.
- • Because Yuma areas are on the hot and muggy side this time of year, dress accordingly. (light-weight long sleeves may ward off unwanted biting insects). Choose clothing so you can wet yourself down if necessary to keep on the cool side while on the hunt and be sure to take along plenty of drinking water (actually it’s best to take along more than you think you’ll need) to stay hydrated while in the field.
- • Wearing a hat or cap is a good idea because it’ll keep you cooler than having your head uncovered.
- • First thing in the morning in the field where you plan your hunt, take it for granted that flying insects including gnats will be swarming so a bug repellent (Deet works great) will no doubt be in order. Even ‘wet ones’ or something like them to keep your face and eyes clear and ready for the hunt to begin.
- • When you harvest your dove limit and are ready to head home (or wherever you’re staying) for the day, leave one fully feathered wing attached (for identification) until arriving at your final destination. Keep your limit of doves separate from others in the cooler and in transit.
- Note: If you clean your dove before leaving the hunt area, take those ‘leavings’ away with you when you leave.