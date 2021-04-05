This is a two-part piece.
First, thank you, Baylor!
I was nervous after Gonzaga beat UCLA that I would have to live in a world in which a mid-major won the national championship.
That is no longer the case thanks to the Bears blowing out the Zags on Monday night.
The frauds in the Northwest can continue their regular season winning while the real basketball conferences claim championships.
Second, it’s Masters week!
It’s a breath of fresh air as the world’s greatest tournament returns to Aprill.
Unfortunately, Tiger won’t be participating, but will Jordan Spieth regain his crown as one of the best in the world with a win? Will Bryson DeChambeau break Augusta?
There are some amazing storylines that await us and I can’t wait until Sunday.
And no matter what the leaderboard looks like after Saturday, we know the Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine.