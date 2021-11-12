Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early Thursday morning collision between a pickup truck and a farm tractor.
Chief Paul De Anda, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched to County 17th Street and Highway 95 at approximately 6:41 a.m. to provide medical care.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck lodged underneath a farm tractor’s chisel plow.
“The chisel plow, farm implement, was impaled into the entire passenger side of the pickup truck,” De Anda said.
The driver of the pickup truck had been traveling southbound Highway 95, when for unknown reasons he veered onto the shoulder of the road, where the tractor had been parked.
“The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was complaining of a laceration to his head and of back pain,” De Anda said.
Somerton Cocopah paramedics transported the driver to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.
The driver was using his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.