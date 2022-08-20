20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
As a project Manager in the construction industry, I'm involved in every aspect of the construction process. This ranges from pre-construction design phase to budgets, cost estimates, buyouts, selecting of subcontractors and actually managing projects. This involves planning and overseeing the building process from start to finish, building schedules and staying within the budget.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been in the construction industry for 10 Years with a wide scope of experience in performing and managing various trades
What do you love about your job or industry?
Seeing projects come from an idea to something that will be standing for years to come
What is your most memorable professional moment?
Seeing every project that I've been a part of being handed over to the customer
What is your favorite quote?
"The road to sucess is always under construction"
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Become someone that can solve problems
What is in your future?
Managing/developing projects around Yuma and the surrounding areas for years to come.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would go to the year the empire state building was being built, I would love to witness the construction process of a 102-story building in 1 year and 45 days
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I would be a dolphin because I love communicating with others and working as a team.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Maybe Chriss Pratt, he seems like he would be a fun person to have a beer with