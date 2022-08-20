20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Help and educate people on the buying and selling process so they are comfortable with the decision they make.
How long have you been in this profession?
Received my license on my birthday 3/11/2014.
What do you love about your job or industry?
Meeting new people and helping navigate them through the real estate process as stress free as possible.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
Everyday I get to work with my mom, aka Broker, aka boss and watch her work with clients and learn something new every day on how to be a better agent.
What is your favorite quote?
Just gonna live my best life!
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Get into real estate because you love to help people not because you’ve heard they make a lot of money.
What is in your future?
Currently working on getting my brokers license so I can continue to learn and eventually take over the family business.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I’d go to a future date like 3000 to see how far our healthcare has come and take back some vials that hopefully cure what would normally be a terminal illness.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
That’s a tough one, I’d probably go with a dog like a golden retriever because I love to be around people and they are always there for people in need.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Chuck Norris for sure, teach me the way of the one inch punch and how to be a legend!
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I was born and raised in Yuma AZ and do not plan on leaving anytime soon. I’ve always enjoyed the people and have made a lot of friends. Look forward to many more years to come!