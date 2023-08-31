Shelby Daily Globe
Shelby Fire Department responded to a call regarding a large structure fire on East Main Street in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 31.
At 2:17 a.m. on Thursday morning, Shelby Fire Chief Mike Thompson explained the department received a call from a woman who stated she was smelling smoke.
“The cleaning lady over at the Eagles called us and said she was smelling smoke and then flames were spotted coming out of the windows at the building next door,” Thompson said.
Thompson shared when they arrived on scene at 50/52 East Main Street there was a heavy fire in action.
“We rolled out the door with a five-man crew. When we got there, there was a heavy fire. The crews did an absolutely awesome job knocking out the fire because it is a long building and there is very limited access. They just all did incredible,” Thomspon said.
Although the building was a total loss, the fire remained contained to that building and did not spread any further down the block, Thompson explained. Even though the fire didn’t spread, Thompson did share some of the businesses close to the building did receive some water damage.
Little Shops of Shelby Owner Connie Roub shared her appreciation for the work the Shelby Fire Department did in order to keep the fire contained to the one building. Little Shops of Shelby is located just a few doors down at 40 East Main Street.
“The Shelby community is very grateful to have the best fire department around. We appreciate everything they do for the community and surrounding areas. Little Shops of Shelby is thankful for the quick response during the recent fire on Main Street,” Roub said.
Roub also encouraged voters to get out and vote yes on the upcoming fire levy that will be on the ballot in November.
In addition, no injuries were reported during the fire.
Shelby Fire received mutual aid from Shiloh, Springfield and Madison Township Fire Departments.
“We just want to thank everyone that helped with this. Also, we want to thank the Ivory Bean Coffee House for giving us coffee and McDonalds for providing us food and coffee,” Thompson said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Thompson explained crews were still working on the building.