20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I own a mortgage brokerage that focuses on providing the best rates possible for all types of clients. While traditional lenders stick to 1 investor, we have over 20 investors that we’re approved with so we shop for the best rates possible for the clients situation.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been in real estate since 2014. I have a degree in Housing and Urban Development from ASU.
What do you love about your job or industry?
The ability to make people’s homeownership dream come true, specially when others had already declined the loan.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
When were were given our mortgage brokerage license in the middle of the pandemic and were able to overcome many obstacles.
What is your favorite quote?
Change is the only constant.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Listen to others advice about their mistakes and learn from them.
What is in your future?
Expansion into other markets (California) and potentially other real estate ventures.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
The Great Depression, I feel like people that went through that learned quite a few things.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
Sloth because slow and steady wins the race and sometimes the best thing to do is nothing. We get caught up on expanding our business or trying to perfect something when it already is running.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Matthew McConaughey because alright, alright, alright. Read his book and you’ll know why.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I came back to Yuma to make a change in our community’s real estate market. Due to our take on the broker channel, we inspired other company’s to open up and therefore saving more and more clients on their mortgage loan’s interest plus closing costs. I plan on doing more volunteer work in committees with the city of Yuma to beautify Yuma one home at a time.