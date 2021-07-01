As the Fourth of July draws near and you prepare for your annual festivities, please do us a favor. Go outside and check your U.S. Flag.
The heat and wind in Yuma County tend to really take a toll on flags. One day, the flag looks fine, and just a few days later, it’s in tattered shreds thanks to a nice windstorm compounded by Yuma’s relentless sunshine.
The U.S. Flag is a beautiful symbol of our country. The 13 stripes represent the original 13 colonies: Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Georgia, while the 50 stars represent the 50 states.
The colors also hold their own symbolism. The red symbolizes hardiness and valor, while white represents purity and innocence, and blue stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice, PBS notes.
The U.S. Flag Code notes that the flag should be displayed on all days, but especially on the Fourth of July – unless the weather is inclement. Since we live in Yuma, that’s unlikely, unless “really hot” counts as inclement.
The code notes that the flag should never touch anything beneath it, like the ground, and it should always be aloft and free.
It should be displayed only from sunrise to sunset. It can be displayed at night if its properly illuminated.
And, “it should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free.”
When it gets tattered, the Flag Code notes the flag must be retired and destroyed in a dignified manner, preferably by burning.
There are several organizations in Yuma that will perform this service, including some of the Boy Scout troops and the American Legion.
As July Fourth rapidly approaches, give your flag a once-over and make sure it’s ready to fly. If it’s starting to show some wear and tear, please replace it, and properly retire the old one.