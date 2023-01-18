Decatur resident Tim Ehlerding announced that he will file the required paperwork to become a candidate for the City of Decatur At Large Council position today..
Ehlerding is currently is a member of the North Adams School Board where he is serving in his thirteenth year. Along with supporting local education, Ehlerding also represents Northeast Indiana as a Regional Director of the Indiana School Board Association.
Ehlerding actively serves on the Decatur Redevelopment Commission, a role which capitalizes on his long career of economic development. He also served as the Chair of the Economic Development Committee for the Building Contractor’s Association of Northeast Indiana, as a member of the ISBA Legislative Committee, and in numerous roles at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Ehlerding is a graduate of Bellmont High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Purdue University and a Master’s of Business Administration from Western Governor’s University. Along with these degrees, Ehlerding has received numerous awards and recognitions in areas including economic development, construction management, and educational excellence. He is Vice President of Customer Solutions for FCI Construction, a construction management firm serving NE Indiana.
Ehlerding, along with Susie his wife of 34 years, have three children.
As a member of the CityCouncil, Ehlerding said he would work to implement five focal points for economic success in Decatur.
The first is to attract new residential development to Decatur by aggressively investing in infrastructure necessary to support this growth. Second is to develop a world-class industrial complex providing challenging and high-paying careers for the Decatur community. Ehlerding will also support the development of “Launch Decatur” where entrepreneurs and those seeking increased workforce skills receive the support and resources necessary for success.
“Many of our fellow residents have the desire and subject knowledge to start a business or need new skills to increase income. This effort, in a facility the City currently owns, will support Decatur entrepreneurs and workers looking to flex their economic muscles,” he said.
Ehlerding also has pledged his support to retain and support community members who have chosen to serve the Decatur citizenry with their careers, noting “much of the reason for the greatness of Decatur is due to the dedicated and high-quality service provided by these individuals”.
Finally, Ehlerding said he understands the Decatur story includes many successes, and this story is one needing told outside of our community to future residents, industries, retail establishments, corporations, and other future community members. Ehlerding pledged to personally work to make the Decatur story of success heard by future Decatur community members.
“This Council position is one that will welcome Decatur resident input,” Ehlerding stated. “Decatur deserves a Council as good as its people. This is Our City, and this is Your Council.”
The website for the Adams County Republican party has Ehlerding listed as a GOP candidate but the information provided by the Ehlerding campaign to the media did not list an affiliation.