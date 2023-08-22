Eileen Eichhorn,of Eichhorn Jewelry in Decatur, and who is a certified senior member of the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers, recently attended the 60th annual NAJA ACE IT Mid-Year Conference in Providence, Rhode Island, from August 12-14.
Eichhorn attends appraisers conference
