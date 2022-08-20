20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I am responsible for hiring all of the on-air news talent at our station, as well as overseeing the digital content team, and the technical directors on our team. Typically my reporters and anchors are with me for two years before they move on, so hiring is a constant for me. I generally have about 30-35 employees who I manage every single day. On top of this I am responsible for editing reporter copy, approving story ideas, approving promotional campaigns, critiquing newscasts, making sure newscasts go on the air, and ensuring quality newscasts are provided to our viewers every single day.
How long have you been in this profession?
I started as a producer for KYMA in 2009 before I was promoted to Managing Editor in 2011 and then News Director in 2013.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love that every day is different. It is exciting to get the news on the air. It also comes with lots of stress, but it is rewarding to keep our community informed. It's also nice to do well for others, and for our viewers to truly feel informed. We provide a lot of help to a lot of people, and being from Yuma, I couldn't ask for anything more rewarding.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
There are so many memorable moments. Some surround the breaking news I have helped cover. From the Easter Sunday Earthquake in 2010 to a mass shooting in Yuma a couple years later, military plane crashes, murder trials, the list goes on. I am also very fond of the nights when I won my two Emmys. Truly something I never thought or even dared to think I could achieve.
What is your favorite quote?
"It's kind of fun to do the impossible" - Walt Disney
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Don't be afraid to dream. With hard work, dedication and patience, you will achieve what you set out to conquer.
What is in your future?
Regardless of where I am at or what I am doing, I just want to be happy and healthy, with my friends and family and loved ones.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I've always been enamored by the 1920's, Great Gatsby era and vibes, so maybe living from then on and also getting to experience the 50's, 60's and 70's. I love fashion and music and I think all of those decades had a lot to offer.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I would be a chameleon. Throughout my life I have served in many roles, my tastes are expansive and varied, and I love to change my look.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Mariah Carey (anyone who reads this would know this answer). I grew up listening to her and I admire her journey to where she is now, as one of the most successful artists of our time. She also helped me work through some of my own issues through elementary, middle and high school.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I am just honored to be nominated and appreciate your time in reading my application. I am also born and raised in Yuma, if that was not clear enough in the rest of the application. Again, thank you for your time.