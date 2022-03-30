March 24 found students from Palmcroft Elementary and Kofa High School celebrating Arbor Day by planting 62 trees at Smucker Memorial Park. Deputy Yuma Mayor Leslie McClendon opened the event with an Arbor Day proclamation. Palmcroft music teacher Clara Navarro, led her students in a special song honoring trees and Arbor Day before the tree planting began.
Small groups of students led by a Yuma Parks and Recreation employee were assigned a tree to plant. The students were taught the correct method of planting a tree before placing the tree in the hole and filling in with soil. For many students, this was their first experience using a shovel and planting a tree.
Arizona Public Service partners with local donors and the city to sponsor Arbor Day tree plantings in Yuma’s parks and schools. Arbor Day is usually celebrated in Yuma a week earlier than the traditional Arbor Day because of the Yuma County Fair.
Mark Headington, Yuma APS representative and Southern Division pre-inspector for Forestry, Fire and Resource Management, has coordinated Yuma’s Arbor Day for 20 years. “This is a special opportunity to teach students about planting the right tree in the right location and the basics of planting a tree. We also hope it encourages some students to become interested in a career in the forestry industry.”
“Yuma is a member of the Tree City USA program and the TreeLine USA program. Both programs emphasize the importance of having an abundant tree canopy in urban areas,” said Headington. “Tree City USA is a designation a city obtains by meeting certain standards set by the Arbor Day Foundation. The program provides assistance and recognition to cities that maintain an active tree management program.”
Twenty representatives from the Phoenix APS office were on hand for the Arbor Day celebration. Mike Philipien, APS community consultant, said, “APS is affiliated with TreeLine USA that is a program promoting safe, reliable electric service while encouraging abundant trees in our APS service areas. We promote urban forests that provide shade and beauty in cities. APS, along with local donors, provide trees for Arbor Day events.”
Mark Headington is retiring this year, and Erinn Bennar is taking over as supervisor of Arbor Day. “As SE and SW Supervisor for Forestry, Fire and Resource Management, my job with APS allows me to work with the Yuma community during its Arbor Day celebration. This is my first tree planting, but it definitely won’t be my last.”
“Having students involved is very important,” said Espy Matlock, grounds maintenance supervisor for the city of Yuma. “Years from now, many of these students will come back to the park and look for the tree they helped plant. This event sparks an interest in nature and in preserving nature’s beauty that students will carry with them for a lifetime.”
In preparation for the event, Yuma Parks and Recreation employees did the heavy work of digging 62 holes and setting a tree by each hole, ready for students to plant. “Knowing we are helping beautify the park, while adding more shade for people to enjoy, made our job easy.
Helping students plant the trees was also gratifying,” said Art Leon, a city of Yuma parks and recreation employee.
Jennette Arviso, principal of Palmcroft Elementary, said: “Our students loved being part of the event. The hands-on experience of planting a tree was exciting for them and made for great conversations when they returned from the park and ate lunch together.”
A variety of trees were planted, including ficus, desert willow, Arizona ash, jacaranda and Palo Brea palo verde. Yuma’s four garden clubs donated nine trees, and garden club members were on hand to participate in the event.
“The more children understand the importance of trees to our environment, the better. And think of all the shade these trees will provide in the future. This was a wonderful event,” said Cindy Carey, Pecan Grove Garden Club president.
“Our local garden clubs were happy to donate trees,” said Marianne Newton, MGM Garden Club member. “The kids really enjoyed planting them and will have lots to tell their families when they get home. I appreciate APS sponsoring the event and offering their time and funds to make it successful.”
“A big thanks to Mark Headington for supervising this event for so many years. Everything ran smoothly, and it was great to see the Yuma community and APS working together on this project that benefits all of Yuma,” said Cathy WilsonShill, MGM Garden Club member. “As a gardener, I’m always excited to see more trees planted.”
The tradition of planting trees on Arbor Day dates back 150 years to 1872, in Nebraska City, Neb. Julius Sterling Morton, vice-president of the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture, proposed that a day be set aside in Nebraska for planting trees throughout the state. The Nebraska Board approved his idea, and newspapers began promoting the event. It is said that over 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska on April 10, 1872, on that first Arbor Day. The idea of having a special day to plant trees caught on with other states; and within 20 years, states were celebrating Arbor Day on the last Friday in April.
In 1907, at an Arbor Day celebration, Pres. Theodore Roosevelt stated that a people without children would face a hopeless future; and a country without trees would be almost as hopeless.
Many American holidays honor the past, but Arbor Day honors the future. Ten to fifteen years from now, the young trees planted at Smucker Memorial Park will provide extra shade and wildlife habit while offering a fun place for families to enjoy nature.
Happy gardening.