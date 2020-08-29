Recently, the wisdom I shared with you came back into my life. Anyone who desires can make a situation better.
These statements are from two renowned men and one who is anonymous. Solomon, the wisest and richest king of Israel, wrote this perception of promise in 935 BC, almost 3,000 years ago. In Ecclesiastes 11:1, he declares the benefit of charity. “Cast your bread upon the waters, for after many days, you will find it again” (NIV). Another version reads, “Be generous: invest in acts of charity, charity yields high rewards” (MSG).
John Wesley was a noted preacher and author of the 1700s. His influence in England and the United States was significant. He lived what he preached. In his time when travel by land was horseback, walking or carriage, he logged more than 4,000 miles in a year. Consider these words that Wesley called rules of conduct. “Do all the good you can by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, for as long as you can.”
The anonymous contributor states, “Show a little kindness – help a brother on the way, in all you do and say, show a little kindness, it will come back to you … as everyone around you starts showing kindness, too.”
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.