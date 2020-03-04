Imagine the Man of La Mancha as a 14-year-old runaway with a shaved head and a chip on his shoulder. He has migrated north, from the sun-drenched plains of Spain to the snow-dusted Czech countryside. Instead of a flea-bitten nag, he rides a weathered Audi.
He’s traded his faithful-if-skeptical sidekick, Sancho Panza, for an immature-but- insistent adolescent with an oversized pellet gun and a camo suit that makes him look like Sasquatch.
The beautiful and unattainable Dulcinea, object of the zany quest? Maybe she’s the world-wise young hitchhiker they pick up along the way. Or maybe she’s represented by our hero’s grandfather, who’s been living alone and without friends ever since the downfall of socialism.
As distant as such a scenario might be from its classical source material, it reminds us that chivalry – and bittersweet yearning – are alive and well, even in these cynical and stressful times of ours.
On the road, no learner’s permit
In a comical parody of an action movie, the roly-poly Heduš is crossing an obstacle course of discarded drainage pipes, clearly on an important mission. While ambushing cars on the nearby rural road, he suddenly runs out to stop one of them.
It’s his friend Mára, who isn’t old enough to drive and who certainly doesn’t own a car. No, Heduš can’t ride along. But wait, he has some cash on him? It’s off to a life of heroism, and hopefully willing women.
Leap ahead to a police interrogation room. Mára is being questioned by a couple of small-town police in a remote, hilly part of the country, but they can’t seem to get any info out of him. We have no idea what has become of Heduš.
The slightly menacing male cop eventually takes a break, leaving the cross- examination to his female partner. From that point, the film flashes back and forth between the cat-and-mouse game conducted by the clever cop and the story fragments that she wheedles out of her sullen suspect.
A vivid imagination?
For example, there’s the dog the boys saved when its malicious owner, having failed to sell it, tried to drown it in a canal. Or did they really just find a stray beside the road and imagine the rest?
Also, according to Mára, the pretty hitchhiker they picked up was very interested in him. Funny, though: in the actual flashbacks she is pretty grossed out by their clumsy horniness and, while they’re camping in the woods, she locks them out of the car and makes them share a sleeping bag on the cold ground.
Being all misfits in their own way, the three young people do form a bond of sorts. In her case, she’s on the run from some guy who tried to take advantage while they were on a date, and she has a fat lip to prove it.
The grandfather? Mára has some vivid details about him, too, but that doesn’t necessarily prove he exists.
More than meets the eye
Finally, during the interrogations, we find ourselves wondering what’s real and what Mára is making up for the sake of bravado. For that matter, a couple of magical moments of cinematography might make us question the very nature of reality.
Real(istic) or not, a couple of narrative devices in the film stand out as significant: the pesky flies that have sought the warmth of the remote police station, and the endless blacktop, devoid of destination or direction.
The bleak surroundings of the winter countryside, too – with the fog-shrouded hills and the bare, gnarled branches of pruned trees – comes to represent something larger than just a setting. In a world where the adults are cruel, manipulative or just ineffectual, perhaps the aimless, rebellious youth are our last, best hope.