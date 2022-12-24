During the Christmas season, families enjoy special traditions which have been passed down from one generation to the next. Whether it’s hanging stockings for Santa to fill, having an ugly sweater contest, placing special ornaments on the Christmas tree or attending Christmas Eve services, Christmas traditions make the holiday season extra special.
Over the years, plants have also become part of our Christmas traditions. From fresh pine trees decorated with lights and ornaments, to poinsettias placed beside doorways to greet visitors, holiday plants help us celebrate the Christmas season.
Though not always verifiable, each holiday plant has its own story telling how it became a Christmas tradition. Decorating a Christmas tree with lights is said to have begun in America when Germans arrived as immigrants. They placed metal cups holding white, wax candles on afresh pine tree as part of their Christmas decorations. On Christmas Eve, the candles were carefully lit, church hymns were sung, and then the candles were snuffed out.
This tradition became popular in England during the reign of Queen Victoria, who was married to Prince Albert from Germany. At Windsor Castle one Christmas, Queen Victoria had her staff decorate a pine tree with tiny, white candles. Her Christmas tree inspired fellow Englishmen to decorate their own Christmas trees with candles, and a new tradition was born.
Candles decorated Christmas trees in America until 1882 when it is said that Edward Johnson, vice-president of the Edison Company for Electric Lighting, decorated the first Christmas tree with a string of colored electric lights. In 1895, Pres. Grover Cleveland was the first president to have the White House Christmas tree decorated with electric lights.
Poinsettia, Euphorbia pulcherrima, is a plant originally associated with Christmas in Mexico.
A Mexican legend tells of a young girl and her cousin who wanted to leave a gift at the village’s nativity scene on Christmas Eve. Too poor to buy flowers, they picked ordinary weeds and made a bouquet. When they placed the bouquet beneath the manager, the weeds immediately transformed into poinsettias. In Mexico, the poinsettia is often called “la flor de nochebuena”, which means “flower of the Holy Night” or “flower of Christmas Eve”.
In America, the poinsettia was named in honor of Joel Roberts Poinsett, first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, who brought poinsettia cuttings to America in 1828. Once introduced to America, it did not take long for the poinsettia to become a popular Christmas plant. The poinsettia’s “flowers” are red-colored leaves, called bracts, and its small, yellow flowers are located at the tip of each branch. Today, poinsettias come in several different colors besides red, and millions aresold during the Christmas season.
Holly, Ilex aquifolium, has been part of holiday celebrations since ancient Roman times. To Romans, holly represented immortality because it stayed green all year. Holly was given as gifts and placed in homes to shelter “elves and faeries”. It was also used to honor Saturn, God of agriculture, during their winter solstice festival when the Romans made holly wreaths to decorate their homes.
Later, Christians used holly when decorating for Christmas. They believed the green leaves represented the crown of thorns worn by Jesus, and the red berries symbolized drops of blood during the crucifixion. It is said the tradition of decorating with red and green for Christmas originated from the holly’s leaves and berries.
Mistletoe, Viscum album, was originally a symbol of peace and love in Scandinavia and was based upon a legend which told of a goddess who saved her son from an arrow made of mistletoe. The goddess proclaimed the plant would never again be used to harm others.
However, for a time, mistletoe was considered “pagan” and was banned from use in religious ceremonies. Later, in England, mistletoe was revived as a symbol of fertility and love and was hung above doorways at Christmas for couples to sneak a kiss and hug.
Kissing boughs decorated homes long before Christmas trees became a tradition. They were made using four hoops that formed a ball that was covered with holly, ivy, or some other evergreen plant. Red apples were hung inside the hoops and mistletoe was tied at the bottom of the ball. A kissing bough was hung above a doorway so couples could sneak a hug or kiss.
Today, during the Christmas season, a branch of mistletoe hung over a doorway still encourages couples to steal a kiss.
Christmas cactus, Schlumbergera buckleyi, blooms in December and has steadily gained popularity as a Christmas plant. It is a zygo-cactus native to rainforests and is native to the mountains of southeastern Brazil north of Rio de Janeiro. In the wild, it is an epiphyte that lives in crooks of trees and receives nutrients from debris collected in the crooks. Fall’s colder temperatures and longer nights encourage the Christmas cactus to bloom by December, just in time for the holiday season.
Through the years, Christmas plants have become part of our Christmas traditions and add extra joy to our holiday festivities.