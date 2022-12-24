During the Christmas season, families enjoy special traditions which have been passed down from one generation to the next. Whether it’s hanging stockings for Santa to fill, having an ugly sweater contest, placing special ornaments on the Christmas tree or attending Christmas Eve services, Christmas traditions make the holiday season extra special.

Over the years, plants have also become part of our Christmas traditions. From fresh pine trees decorated with lights and ornaments, to poinsettias placed beside doorways to greet visitors, holiday plants help us celebrate the Christmas season.

