Just when your rose bush is growing well and producing gorgeous blooms, you notice blackish spots dotting its leaves. The spots have feathery edges and often merge to cover large areas of the leaves. Eventually, the spots become fringed with yellow rings that can be seen on both sides of the leaves. Once the leaves turn yellow, they drop off the plant. What’s wrong with your rose?
It is infected with a fungus called Diplocarpon rosae, or black spot. The fungal spores require at least six hours of warm, humid weather to germinate and produce spores not only on your rose’s leaves but also on foliage lying on the ground underneath your rose. (Another reason to keep debris raked up.) The spores grow best when temperatures are between 65 and 85 degrees and when moisture is present on foliage for seven hours or more.
In our mild climate, black spot can overwinter on a rose and will begin growing once warm weather arrives in spring.
Black spot usually begins on a plant’s lower leaves and slowly spreads upward during the plant’s growing season. If severe enough, the rose will drop most of its leaves and then re-grow new ones, only to have them become blotchy and drop off as well. If not treated, the plant’s blooms become smaller and fewer in size with each growing season until the plant finally dies.
There are 54 known variations of black spot fungus in North America, and these fungi live in specific geographical areas. Roses resistant to one variety of black spot may be susceptible to other varieties.
Rose cultivars resistant to black spot have become more common since rose companies have made black spot resistance a breeding priority. When purchasing new roses, look for ones labeled “disease resistant.” ‘Coronado,’ ‘Simplicity,’ ‘Grand Opera,’ ‘Carefree Beauty,’ ‘Bonica’ and ‘Fortyniner’ are a few rose varieties resistant to black spot.
Once black spot is discovered, remove all diseased leaves and dispose of them. Treat the plant with a fungicide that controls black spot. Treatments come in powder, granular or liquid forms. Follow the product’s directions for application and duration of treatments.
Contact fungicides are used to treat roses already infected with black spot. Contact fungicides (Daconil, Mancozeb, Fore, Manzate) are mixed with water or are purchased in liquid form.
Although black spot spores live only on tops of leaves, spray both tops and bottoms of leaves and stems. After treatment, leaves are covered in a spray residue that kills spores on the areas of the plant that were sprayed. Untreated areas are still susceptible to black spot spores.
Other treatments are granular systemic fungicides that are dug into the soil beneath the plant.
As the plant is watered, the granules dissolve and are absorbed by the plant’s roots. Aliette, Monterey Fungi-Fighter, Rose Pride and Bonide Systemic Fungicide are all systemic treatments.
Organic treatments include neem oil, copper, lime sulfur or wettable sulfur applied weekly.
Sulfur treatments are sold in powder form or as a liquid and treat both powdery mildew and black spot. Organic sprays leave a film or organic material and oil that kills the fungal spores.
It is best to spray roses with a preventive treatment in spring before warm, humid weather arrives in order to kill any black spot spores that overwintered on the plant.
Besides treating the rose with a fungicide or organic treatment, rake and discard fallen leaves, weeds and other debris beneath the plant to lessen locations for black spot spores to germinate.
Avoid wetting the plant’s leaves when watering, and water early in the morning. Prune roses in winter to keep their centers open for good air flow. For proper air circulation, plant new roses 5-6 feet apart.
By checking your roses regularly during their growing season, you will be able to discover any black spot spores and treat the plant before the entire rose bush is infected.
Happy gardening.