From the first notes of Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” to the final strains of Leonard Bernstein’s “Westside Story,” the Yuma Orchestra Association’s upcoming concert will be a romantic treat for your valentine.
Join the Yuma Civic Orchestra and String Ambassadors under the direction of Janet Jones as they perform a program of sentimental music with the annual Romantic Classics concert. The concert will be held tonight in the wonderful outdoor setting at the Arizona Western College Amphitheater, 2020 S. Avenue 8, with an afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 6:30 p.m. There won’t be quite a full moon but close, with it being on Feb. 16 (known as the Snow Moon for the winter weather in North America in February).
Asked what makes the Romantic Classics concert so special, Jones responded: “Valentine’s Day is special for couples. But it’s also special for our family … for anyone who cares for each other. Most of us have fond memories of our loved ones, family and friends.To me it’s an opportunity to stop and think about all my loved ones.”
The concert also will serve as part of AWC’s observance of the state’s 110th birthday. Arizona became the 48th state in the union on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1912. In honor of Arizona’s Statehood Day, the Yuma Civic Orchestra will perform a special medley, “Go West!” arranged by Larry Moore. Among the best Western songs are “Magnificent Seven,” “Hang ‘Em High” and the “Good Bad and The Ugly.”
Advance concert tickets are available online by scanning the QR code on the poster or at https://www.simpletix.com/e/romantic-classics-tickets-98235. Tickets also will be sold at the gate the day of the event. All tickets are $15.
For more information, call 928-487-1344.
Some seating will be available, or concert goers may bring their own chairs or a blanket to enjoy the full outdoor concert experience.
Lending a hand are the members of the Cibola High School Interact Club, noted Terri Irizarry, non-profit coordinator for the Yuma Orchestra Association. They help set up chairs – all 150 of them – and put them away, make sure everyone has a program and whatever else needs doing.
“They’re always super friendly,” Irizzary said of the high schoolers. “They’re really nice students to work with.”
To add to the romantic afternoon or evening out, the AWC Culinary Arts Department will be bringing their food-making skills to the concert by providing a variety of tasty dinner selections. Prices range around $10 per meal. Beverages and desserts are extra.
Jones said she is delighted to announce that two soloists will add their talents to several numbers performed by String Ambassadors and the Yuma Civic Orchestra.
Wendy McKay, a well-known local vocalist who frequently performs the National Anthem and at such events as the annual Tower Lighting Ceremony, will join both orchestral groups on stage for a number of selections.
“I’m so happy to have Wendy sing with us,” Jones said. “She is so wonderful to help us out.”
With the String Ambassadors, McKay will sing “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” a tender ballad made famous by Elvis Presley. She also will sing “Memory,” a favorite show tune from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1981 musical “Cats.” With the Yuma Civic Orchestra, she will sing “Shadows of Your Smile,” the Academy Award-winning soundtrack from The Sand Piper, as well as “I Knew I Loved You,” a hauntingly beautiful song by legendary film composer Enno Morricone. And a medley from “My Fair Lady,” the musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.”
“This community has such amazing talent. It’s quite an honor to perform alongside all these talented musicians,” McKay said of her appearance with the orchestras.
A graduate of Yuma High School and Arizona Western College, she has run the offices of SMT Farms for more than 30 years. She also is involved with a number of organizations, among them the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma Community Food Bank and Bridget’s Gift.
On another note, male vocalist Ryan Jarvis will lend his voice to a selection with the String Ambassadors: “You Raise Me Up” originally composed by Irish-Norwegian Secret Garden and recorded by more than a hundred other artists.
Jarvis won’t be singing with the Yuma Civic Orchestra because he is “otherwise occupied” as the orchestra’s first chair violinist and concertmaster. He recalled how that came about. He had been playing the violin since the sixth grade but lost his violin in a fire. “Someone told me to go see Janet (Jones) and she told me I might as well play,” he said.
Currently the general manager of American Airlines at the Yuma International Airport, Jarvis is a graduate of Ithaca College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration-finance and also studied voice.
Other selections on the Romantic Classics concert program will include “Wedding Day at Troldhaudgen” by Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg; “Nessun Dorma” (“Let no one Sleep”) an an aria from the Giacomo Puccini opera “Turandot,” among others.
Jones concluded: “It’s a program that will touch everyone’s hearts, young at heart, guys, girls and children alike. We play music from our hearts to have the audience enjoy and be moved by our performances. It’s close to Valentine’s Day so I’m hoping people will realize there’s a concert and make it a special occasion.”