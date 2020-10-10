Words spoken by Jesus who perfectly demonstrated success have merit. He lived in a world that was largely hostile toward him. His invitation to learn peace has absolute demonstrated credibility. “Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me – watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won’t lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly,” Matthew 11:28-30.
David, Israel’s greatest King, wrote many Psalms in the Bible. In the 37th Psalm he explains his experience of peaceful satisfaction. David specifically instructs in verse 5, “Give God the right to direct your life, and as you trust Him along the way, you’ll find he pulled it off perfectly.”
Walking with Jesus is going God’s way. God’s way guarantees assurance, supply, security, restoration, peace … success. This is, Hope that Helps.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth, Yuma First Assembly.