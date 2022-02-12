Calling all artists…young and old…you are invited to “Art in the Garden” held Feb. 19, noon to 3 p.m., at Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden, 2200 W. 28th St. off of Avenue B. Artists working in all types of media (ceramics, photography, oils, acrylics, watercolors, pen and pencil, scratch art, sculptures, jewelry, etc.) will create a piece of artwork in the garden to be judged for cash prizes and ribbons. Artists will also sell their artwork at the event.
“Artists register from 10-11 a.m. and choose a spot along the garden’s sidewalk where they wish to create a piece of art. Bring your art supplies, a chair and a table to display artwork you wish to sell,” said Mary Lou Milstead, chairman for the event.
“From noon to 3 p.m., the public tours the garden and votes for their favorite artist. The artist receiving the most votes earns the 'People’s Choice' award and a cash prize. Cash prizes will also be awarded to adult and youth artists for 'Best in Show,' 'Plein Air' and 'Garden-related Art.' Call 928-783-3145 for more information. There is no fee to participate, and we hope to have a lot of young artists this year.”
“This is a fun event for everyone. It is relaxing for the public to stroll through the garden and view all the plants growing in each section while taking a look at what the artists are creating,” Milstead said. “Kids always enjoy exploring the garden and driving Mr. Moody’s big, green tractor. The event helps support our local artists and their artistic creativity.”
Garden clubs will have a variety of plants for sale, along with Pecan Grove Garden Club’s uniquely-decorated bird houses and Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society’s gorgeous African violets. Proceeds help fund each club’s community service projects.
Visit Moody Garden on Feb. 19 to see Yuma’s talented artists at work and enjoy a delightful afternoon in the garden.
Happy gardening.
Garden Club Meetings
- MGM Garden Club meets Tuesday mornings, 9-10 a.m., to tend Moody Garden, 2200 W. 28th St. off Ave. B. Their business meeting is held the last Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in the conference room across from Moody Garden. Visitors are always welcome.
- Pecan Grove Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., at the Main Library.
- Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society meets the second Thursday of each month, 1:15 p.m., Foothills Library.
- Yuma Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month. This month’s meeting will be a tour of the U of A Agricultural Center for members.
February Gardening Tips
- Annuals - Plant transplants for petunias, snapdragons, calendulas, alyssum, pansies. Sow seeds for African daisy, alyssum, bachelor button, hollyhock, calendula, California poppy, clarkia, lupine, delphinium, penstemon, baby’s breath, larkspur and sweet pea. Sow wild flower seeds.
- Bulbs/Tubers – Plant narcissus, gladiolus, crinum, canna and ranunculus.
- Citrus - Plant citrus trees. Fertilize established citrus with 1/3 of their annual amount using ammonium sulfate or ammonium nitrate fertilizer mid-February. Water trees deeply before and after fertilizing. Prune citrus after danger of frost is past.
- Grapes - Prune established vines leaving 2-4 canes that are 3-6 feet long. Plant ‘Thompson’ seedless and ‘Flame’ seedless grapes.
- Herbs - Plant thyme, mint, basil, parsley, and lavender in your garden to help repel unwanted insects. Plant borage, caraway, chervil, cilantro, dill, fennel and lemon balm.
- Perennials - Plant brittlebush, penstemon, bee balm, desert marigold, globe mallow, moss verbena, yarrow, gazania, Shasta daisy, geranium, daylilies and agapanthus. Prune or divide established perennials if they are over-growing their location.
- Roses – Plant bare-root roses and container roses. Prune established roses back leaving 3-5 main canes and remove ½ the length of those canes. Prune canes above a five-leaflet leaf facing the way you want the new cane to grow. Apply systemic fertilizer and continue fertilizing every 6 weeks to prepare for April blooms. Rake and dispose of leaf litter beneath roses to decrease powdery mildew on leaves.
- Trees - Plant deciduous fruit trees that require less than 400 chilling hours to set fruit. Apple: ‘Anna’ and ‘Dorset Gold’; apricot: ‘Gold Kist’ and ‘Katy’; peach: ‘Babcock’, ‘Bonanza Miniature’, ‘Desert Gold’ and ‘Tropic Beauty’; plum: ‘Santa Rosa’, ‘Satsuma’, ‘Gulf Gold’, ‘Gulf Ruby’ and ‘Beauty’. Plant pecan trees: ‘Western Schley’ and ‘Wichita’.
- Plant shade trees: palo verde, honey mesquite, orchid tree, Australian bottlebrush and willow acacia.
- Fertilize the outer two-thirds of soil under established deciduous fruit trees with a 10-10-10 fertilizer. Fertilize pecans and grapes with a zinc-rich fertilizer to help them produce well.
- Plant deciduous trees after last frost. Prune established deciduous trees, as needed, before they leaf out. Plant pines: Aleppo, Afghan, Italian stone, Mondell or Arizona cypress.
- Shrubs – Plant myrtle, popcorn acacia, Texas sage, purple ruellia, desert senna, hibiscus, Arizona yellow bells, red bird of paradise, orange bells, Baja fairy duster, red emu, cape honeysuckle and little-leaf cordia. Prune woody shrubs as needed.
- Vegetables – Continue sowing seeds for beets, bush beans, bok choy, cucumbers, collard greens, mustard, leaf lettuces, Swiss chard, green onions, carrots, radishes, turnips, spinach, cantaloupe and watermelon. Plant transplants for cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes and peppers mid-February. Choose short season varieties (50-70 days) for tomatoes and peppers so they will bear before Yuma’s intense heat arrives. Plant asparagus crowns.
- Vines - Plant black-eyed Susan vine, passion vine, snail vine, queen’s wreath, yellow orchid vine and Arabian jasmine.