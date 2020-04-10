Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Sun and a few passing clouds. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.