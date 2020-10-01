Births reported from Yuma Regional Medical Center:
Sept. 14 – Andrea Dukes Flores, boy, Andre; Amanda McGregor and Justin Bomhower, girl, Karah.
Sept. 16 – Ciria Rios and Joshua Carrillo, boy, Alejandro; Daisy Perez Ramirez and Angel Soria Arreola, girl, Ximena; Destany Ruiz and Andres Aguilar, girl, Amariah; Claudia Mendoza and Aaron Bellisle, girl, Adelaide.
Sept. 17 – Diana Valtierra Flores and Sergio Ramirez, boy, Dieoo; Andrea Barraza and Sebastian Chabolla Flores, boy, Sebastian Jr.
Sept. 19 – Yanet Avila and Emmanuel Zendejas Ibunez, girl, Scarlett; Yanira Caudillo and Hugo Gomez, boy, Sebastian; Jennifer Fimbres Villanueva and Vicente Contreras Adame, boy, Christian; Azarely Becerra and Anthony Soto, girl, Sarah.
Sept. 20 – Kaycie and Michel Morrell, boy, Jackson; Zuleyka Morales Hernandez, boy, Bayron.
Sept. 23 – Sonia Sierra and Jesus Perez Jr., girl, Reyna.
Sept. 24 – Lizbeth Atondo Armenta, boy, Leo; Sandra Rivas-Gomez and Nereo Gomez Jr., girl, Katia; Teresa and Matthew Dinwiddie, boy, James.