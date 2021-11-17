Compost is one of the most important amendments you can add to your garden’s soil. It is an easy way to add nutrient-rich humus loaded with nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and beneficial bacteria that your plants need. Compost also loosens clay soil and helps sandy soil retain water and nutrients. Because it is such an excellent soil amendment, gardeners like to call it “black gold.”
“Compost is not dirt, but a rich amendment that improves the soil in your garden,” said Peggy Taylor, MGM Garden Club president. “Really good-quality commercial compost is hard to find.”
When MGM Garden Club, who tends the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden, recently needed compost for their newly built raised vegetable beds, they turned to Yuma Desert Composters, a family-owned business.
“When I asked Yuma Desert Composters to help us with our project, they graciously donated not only their wonderful compost but also manpower to help us fill the beds,” said LeAnn Bird, vice president of MGM Garden Club.
“Between employees and family members of Yuma Desert Composters loading wheelbarrows, and MGM Garden Club members, their husbands and master gardeners moving the wheelbarrows up to the raised beds, the job was completed quickly. Adding a bit of regular dirt and ammonium sulfate completed the process of readying the beds for planting,” said Bird.
Compost is made by decomposing dry and green organic material, such as leaves, straw, chipped tree branches, grass clippings, and some vegetable scraps from your kitchen. Brown materials provide carbon for the compost, while green materials provide nitrogen. A bit of water adds moisture to help break down the organic material and keeps the composting process going.
You can make your own compost or you can purchase commercially made compost. Yuma is lucky to have a family owned business, Yuma Desert Composters, that offers compost made from local organic waste material that is a nutrient-rich compost.
“We offer commercial landscapers and the public organic compost to add to their vegetable and flower beds, as well as for general landscaping purposes,” said Israel Rosales, co-owner of the company. “We also offer tree pruning and general landscape maintenance.
“To make compost, green and dry organic waste material is brought to our facility by commercial landscapers and the public. This keeps lots of organic waste out of our local dumps.
We run the material through our large chipper and layer equal amounts of dry and green waste in piles to begin composting,” said Rosales. “The piles are checked daily and extra moisture added, if needed. On early mornings, we can see steam rising from the piles showing that the composting process is working well. As the waste material decomposes, it produces heat and steam. In about six months, the compost is ready for customers to purchase, either by the bag or truck load.”
“Helping keep waste material out of our landfills is always a good thing,” LeAnn Bird said.
“The more waste we recycle, the better it is for the environment. Thanks to the generosity of Robert Rolle and Cesar who built our new raised vegetable beds and Yuma Desert Composters who filled them with rich compost, MGM Garden Club is ready to plant vegetables in the beds to show the public what can be grown this winter.”
The Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden is located east of Kneader’s, at 2200 W. 28th St. Members come to the garden on Tuesdays, any time between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., to tend the garden. The public is always welcome to help.
Happy gardening.
How to Compost
1. Start your own compost pile on bare earth. This allows worms and other beneficial organisms
to aerate the compost. You can either place organic waste in a pile in a shady location away from
the garden, or you can build a three-sided frame from wood or cement blocks to contain the
composting material.
2. Lay down galvanized hardware cloth or small-sized screen on the ground before piling on
green and dry plant material in order to prevent rodents from burrowing into the pile.
3. Lay down twigs or straw first, a few inches deep. This aids drainage and helps aerate the pile.
4. Add compost material in layers, alternating moist and dry. Moist ingredients include tea bags,
green leaves, lawn clippings, coffee grounds, egg shells and vegetable scraps. Dry materials
include straw, shredded paper (no colored newspaper), dry leaves and small dry twigs. Dampen
the dry layer to help it decompose faster. It should be moist but not soggy.
5. Keep compost moist. Water occasionally, as needed.
6. Cover with anything you have – wood, plastic sheeting, a tarp or old carpet. A covering helps
retain moisture and heat, two essentials for composting. It also keeps dogs and cats out of the
pile.
7. Watch the pile heat up. As the compost pile decomposes, the center of the pile heats up. Use
a pitchfork to move the center material to the outside and the outside material to the center of the
pile. This keeps the composting action going and speeds up the time it takes to make usable
compost. Moisten any dry material as you turn the pile and add any new organic material you
have collected.
8. Use your Black Gold. Once the compost is crumbly, in two to three months, toss the pile to cool off
the center material. Add the compost to container soil or your garden, digging it into the soil
when you prepare to plant.