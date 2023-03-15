City regulations for raising chickens
Limitations on poultry within Yuma city limits:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
City regulations for raising chickens
Limitations on poultry within Yuma city limits:
• At least 10,000-square foot lot required to house poultry. If the desired lot is less than 10,000 sq. ft., all adjoining property owners must give written consent.
• Poultry shall be kept at least 50 feet from any residence (including neighboring).
• Poultry shall not be located in the front of a property.
• Poultry shall be housed in an enclosure to avoid any wandering.
Number of chickens allowed:
• Maximum amount of 20 heads of chicken on a property a half-acre or less.
• An additional half-acre is required for each additional 20 heads of chicken.
• For areas larger than 2 ½ acres, the number of poultry shall not be limited.
• No male poultry (rooster) shall be allowed within the city limits unless they are incapable of making vocal noises. Exception is for a 4-H project.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.