This year’s Spirit of Christmas concert will be a very special one with the haunting and lovely sound of a harp joining with the Yuma Civic Orchestra in performing the special music of the season.
The annual holiday concert will be presented in two performances on Dec. 18 – an afternoon concert at 2 p.m. and an evening concert at 6:30 p.m. – at the Historic Yuma Theater, 254 Main St. in downtown Yuma. The String Ambassadors also will perform.
Having a harpist “will add new color to the concert,” said Director Janet Jones, noting this is the first time an orchestra concert has included a harpist. “It adds a fresh, new sound … a different texture. It has a sound of mystery, a flowing sound. The strings will resonate. We’re so excited to have (David Shaul) perform with us.”
Harpist David Shaul will perform the harp solo, “Noel de Cluny,” an ancient French carol. The carol, dating back to the 14th or 15th century, is perfect for the holiday. A term signifying the holiday season, Noël comes to us from the Latin verb nasci, meaning “to be born.”
The name Cluny comes from a chapel in Paris, Cluny Chapel, which was named for the famous Cluny Abbey. The song itself is a Parisian folk carol associated with the neighborhood of the chapel. Cluny Abbey is a former Benedictine monastery in Cluny, Saône-et-Loire, France, dedicated to Saint Peter. Built in the 10th century, at one time the monastery of Cluny was considered the grandest, most prestigious and best-endowed monastic institution in Europe.
Also performing with the Yuma Civic Orchestra as well as the String Ambassadors will be vocalist Jennifer Wayman-Hart, who has been a frequent guest artist with the orchestra over the years. She will sing the holiday favorites: “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “We Need a Little Christmas” from the Broadway musical “Mame” and the heartwarming “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” made famous by Judy Garland.
“There are many different ideas about what the Spirit of Christmas is and perhaps that phrase makes your mind immediately travel to the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future,” said Jones. “There are so many different memories we hold in our hearts … memories with very special meaning to each of us.”
In keeping with the Spirit of Christmas theme, the Yuma Civic Orchestra will perform such classics as the Hallelujah Chorus to Handel’s “Messiah” and the more recent Fantasia on “Greensleeves” from the Vaughan Williams’ 1928 opera “St. John in Love.” Even more contemporary is the Mannheim Steam Rollers’ version of “Silent Night” and four songs from the film “Polar Express.”
String Ambassadors will entertain the audience with selections ranging from the 1800s classic “O Holy Night” to the rousing “Duelin’ Jingle Strings.”
In addition to his solo, harpist Shaul will join the orchestra for other selections. He and David Adler, a violinist with the orchestra and a composing student, are in the process of arranging Shaul’s accompaniment.
Shaul is a harpist with symphony orchestras in Arizona and California. A virtuoso performer on both folk and pedal harp, he not only performs, he has more than 30 years of experience in teaching harp. Formerly of Wyoming, he is relocating to Tucson. He came to the attention of the orchestra when he contacted Dr. Shawn Pollard, Arizona Western College music professor, asking if anyone would be interested in taking harp lessons or scheduling a performance.
One of the oldest musical instruments, harps have been known since antiquity in Asia, Africa and Europe, dating back at least as early as 3000 BCE. The instrument had great popularity in Europe during the Middle Ages and Renaissance, where it evolved into a wide range of variants with new technologies and was disseminated to Europe’s colonies, finding particular popularity in Latin America, according to the Internet.
Jones concluded: “It’s an honor to be able to present this concert. I’m happy to have Jennifer sing with us and happy to have David Shaul play the harp.” And, she added, “I’m happy to be able to perform in the theater. I’m hoping the two performances will be convenient for people.”
Tickets for the Spirit of Christmas concert are $15 each. They may be purchased online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/8675.
For more information about the concert or the Yuma Orchestra Association’s string education and performing program, call 928-487-1344.