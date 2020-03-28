Deseret Chamber Choir performs at Carnegie Hall

Several members of an elite choir from Yuma had the pleasure and honor of recently performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of a patriotic concert.
By invitation, the choir members formed part of a 250-voice choir that performed for the President’s Day concert at the famed performing arts center under the direction of Mack Wilberg, conductor of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir). And they received not one, but two standing ovations.
The experience “was overwhelming,” said Brandon Stroup, director of Yuma’s Deseret Chamber Choir, who sang with the group for the Carnegie Hall concert. “When we went out on stage, I thought of all the past performers on that stage and how remarkable to be part of it now … to be part of that continuing legacy of performers at Carnegie Hall.”
Furthermore, he said, “What they say about the acoustics – unbelievable.”
The choir led by Wilberg was the final one of four choirs to perform during a larger concert, closing out the evening with “My Country Tis of Thee” to a lengthy standing ovation. The choir also received a standing ovation for its rendition of the folk song, “Cindy,” the only one of the four choirs to receive such enthusiastic crowd response.
The choir also sang “My Song in the Night” and “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” during the 35-minute performance. All the music sung by the choir was arranged by Wilberg.
Participating in the choir were 18 members of the Deseret Chamber Choir in addition to Stroup. They included three of Stroup’s choir students from Cibola High School: Sam Sorensen, Riley Nelson and Jared Cook. Others from Yuma who participated included Shelly Evans, Melanie Jarvis, Scott Barnard, Justin Davis, Jeremy Claridge, Juan Lomeli (San Luis High School choir director), Becky Brown, Gigi Cook, April Goetsch, Megan Butler, Katie Goetsch, Shelly Harris, Ericka Nelson and Richard Bloomfield.
Stroup explained how it all came about.
The concert was presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) to celebrate Presidents’ Day with a program of patriotic and original works by American composer-conductors. The Distinguished Concerts orchestra and singers performed under the batons of Joseph Martin, Robert Istad, Christopher Peterson and Wilberg.
Participation is by invitation. DCINY researches choirs from all over the country. After hearing Deseret Chamber Choir’s performance of Wilberg’s arrangement of “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” on YouTube, DCINY invited the choir to send in a recording.
“We sent in a recording from our American Tapestry concert last year,” Stroup said. “They listen for the quality of the ensemble to determine whether it is a strong enough group to be part of the performance.”
The Yuma choir was selected to be one of six ensembles to be part of the group directed by Wilberg, with the others coming from around the country.
Stroup said DCINY starts planning this event 1-1/2 years in advance to give participants time to come up with the funding. It’s all self-funded and the people pay their own way. For the Yuma people that was close to $2,000 per person, but did include being able to fly out of Yuma.
Unfortunately, not everyone in Deseret Chamber Choir was able to go due to work and family obligations or the cost. “I was grateful to have 18,” Stroup said, adding, “we had some of the most prepared singers as part of the group.”
The Yuma contingent arrived in New York City on Friday, rehearsed for five hours on Saturday, four hours on Sunday and 1-1/2 hours Monday in Carnegie Hall before the evening performance. In between, people squeezed in some sightseeing and even a Broadway show for some.
Stroup said he was truly impressed by Wilberg and how humble the conductor is. “He is really gracious … such a gentle way of teaching. We talked for about 10 minutes and he was genuinely interested in my life and what I’m doing. At the concert he didn’t turn around for attention until the end of the concert, instead acknowledging the singers and orchestra. It wasn’t about him at all.”
Deseret Chamber Choir was formed in 2016 in part to fulfill the requirements for Stroup to earn a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from Messiah College. However, the choir was also founded in hopes of providing southwestern Arizona with the highest level of choral music.
“The choir is comprised of singers of various backgrounds and faiths – singers for whom music is their vocation and singers for whom music is their avocation,” the group’s website states. “The ensemble’s performances encompass a wide range of composers and styles. And while music can and should be entertaining, this ensemble strives to go beyond entertainment, providing meaningful experiences for musicians and audience members alike, experiences that provide hope, joy, comfort, peace and the witness that all of these can be found in and through faith.”
For more information about Deseret Chamber Choir, visit www.dccyuma.com. The choir also has a YouTube Channel where previous concerts are in the process of being uploaded.