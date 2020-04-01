During these difficult times, planting and tending a garden can relieve stress by getting you outdoors enjoying nature and away from the television and daily news. Gardening requires mindfulness and directs your attention to the task at hand, pushing away worries about the future and what it holds. It is one of the best therapeutic activities to help you relax, and it provides you with fresh veggies, herbs and beautiful flowers.
Gardening adds balance to your life by providing joy that derives from digging in the soil and watching plants grow. Although you may work hard physically, gardening relaxes you mentally. Your garden can be a plot of land in your backyard or a large pot on your patio. You can even plant in a galvanized trash can or tub if you hammer holes in the bottom for good drainage.
Until mid-April, you can plant a variety of warm-weather vegetables: black-eyed peas, carrots, cucumbers, Jerusalem artichokes, jicama, lima beans, melons, okra, peanuts, snap beans, summer squash and watermelons.
Besides planting vegetables, you can plant herbs, warm-weather flowering plants and shrubs. Plant seeds for sunflowers, holly hock, gaillardia, zinnias, vinca and portulaca. Plant seeds for desert milkweed to feed Monarch caterpillars. Shrubs to plant include oleander, lantana, red bird of paradise, Texas ranger, orange bell, yellow bell, red fairy duster and hibiscus.
After planting, keep your vegetable garden and flower beds damp until seeds sprout. Before you know it, you will be picking home-grown carrots and arranging vases filled with pretty flowers picked from your garden.
If you have kids, a garden is the perfect answer to help keep them happily occupied. You can combine gardening with all types of science and math lessons that will be fun for the whole family. Their gardening experiences can be enriched by reading books about gardening, plants and insects and by watching YouTube videos about gardening. Creating a scrapbook with your kids to document your garden’s growth will be a treasure enjoyed long after the last carrot is eaten.
Order seeds online, and you will be ready to plant once your soil is amended with compost. Underwoodgardens.com, a small seed company owned by a couple living in Chino Valley, Ariz., offers a good variety of seeds for vegetables and flowers. Nativeseeds.org, a non-profit organization whose goal is to preserve native seed varieties, offers all types of seeds that have been grown in the southwest for centuries.
Add balance to the stress in your life by planting a garden that will provide you and your family with fun and relaxation.
Happy gardening!
Note: All garden clubs in Yuma have canceled their April meetings because of the coronavirus.