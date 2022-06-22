Never heard of a BioBlitz? Most of us haven’t, but we will be hearing more about them as they take place across America and around the world. A BioBlitz is an outdoor activity that focuses on finding and identifying as many species of wildlife and plants as possible in a specific area during a short period of time. From Cartagena, Colombia, to Boston, Mass., schools, volunteer groups and various local organizations are participating in BioBlitz events.
A grant received by the Yuma County Library District sponsored Yuma’s first BioBlitz held at the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden on May 28. Lourdes Rose, adult program coordinator for library events, joined forces with Moody Garden Club members to sponsor the event. Bobi Kress, Moody Garden Club member and master gardener, presented a program about pollinators and their importance to plants and our food supply. People attending the event were taught how to download the free app iNaturalist in order to begin the BioBlitz activity of photographing and identifying native plants and wildlife in Moody Garden.
The primary goal of iNaturalist is to connect people to nature so the public feels a personal responsibility to protect and nurture our wildlife and plants. Photographing nature and sending photos to the iNaturalist data base increases a person’s personal awareness of the beauty and diversity of their natural environment.
The secondary goal is to provide scientific biodiversity data to researchers who can use that information to track wildlife and plant populations within a certain area, as well as the growth of invasive species.
Using a smartphone, a person attending a BioBlitz can photograph a plant, animal or insect and use the free iNaturalist app to learn its common and scientific name. This information, along with date and location of photo, is shared to a global data base for scientists to use.
SEEK is an app recommended for children because it does not require registration to use or collect user data. It is safe and private. The child can submit photos to iNaturalist, if they wish. Adults can also use SEEK.
Karen Gilliland attended the event with her fourth grade grandson, Michelangelo. “Michelangelo was so excited to come today. He is very interested in insects and wanted to learn more about what a BioBlitz was,” Gilliland said. “I learned a lot from the program about pollinators, and I am excited to try out the iNaturalist app.”
“I really like plants and insects,” Michelangelo said. “I wanted to learn how I could help add information about Yuma’s plants and insects to the iNaturalist data base. This app will be fun to use this summer.”
“I think events like this are good for our youth to attend. It gives them information about nature and helps them become aware of why we need to protect and respect the plants and animals around us,” Gilliland said.
Frankie Sevilla and Brittney Muro also attended the event. “The information I learned today has made me want to go outside more often to photograph plants and animals and just enjoy nature,” Sevilla said. “There are so many plants in Moody Garden to photograph and add to the iNaturalist data base, and I will also start photographing plants and wildlife in the desert.”
“I’m excited to learn about #PlantWildflowers and will take home the wildflower seed packets I was given and see what plants I can grow to feed our local pollinators,” said Muro.
“If everyone planted one square foot of wildflowers in their yard or in a container, we would really increase the food supply for pollinators,” said Janine Lane, University of Arizona urban horticulturist.
During her program, Bobi Kress noted some interesting facts, “Without pollinators, over 1,000 species of plants used for food and medicine would die. Arizona has over 1,300 species of native bees, with the Sonoran desert having 600 to 700 different native bee species. Besides bees and butterflies, flower flies also help pollinate native plants, along with some moths and birds. There are around 5,000 species of flower flies that pollinate certain plants.”
The Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden contains hundreds of native plants labeled with their common and scientific name. Certified as a National Wildlife Federation habitat and a Monarch Waystation habitat, Moody Garden is helping feed and shelter local wildlife. The garden is the perfect spot for children to visit and photograph native plants and wildlife for iNaturalist.
As more and more open land is lost to development, the public can help insect pollinators by growing flowering plants for adults and host plants for their caterpillars to eat. If we do our part, pollinators will continue to have a good food supply, and so will we.
Individuals, organizations, or schools wishing to sponsor a BioBlitz can find more information at https://www.nationalgeographic.org/projects/bioblitz.
Happy gardening.