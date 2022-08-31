September is kick-off time for both football and gardening. A large variety of annuals, perennials and vegetables can be planted now. Gardening fun has begun in the desert southwest and will last until our hot summer weather arrives once again.
Before planting your vegetable garden, amend the soil with aged steer manure. Dig in the manure and water well. Some vegetables grow best from seeds, while others grow best from transplants. Choose the ones you enjoy eating and begin your gardening fun.
Vegetables to plant from seeds include beets, bok choy, carrots, celery, chard, collard greens, cucumbers, endive, kohlrabi, lettuces, leeks, parsnips, radishes, rutabagas, spinach, summer squash, and turnips. Transplants include broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, Swiss chard, tomatoes and lettuces.
If you have saved seeds and want to see which will germinate, drop the seeds of one variety in a tray of water and leave overnight. In the morning, the seeds that will germinate have soaked up water and have sunk to the bottom of the tray. Any bad seeds that will not germinate will be floating and can be skimmed off and thrown away. Your viable seeds are ready for planting.
Most gardeners prefer row planting where the end of a rake or hoe is used to draw straight lines in the soil. Seeds are dropped into these rows at intervals specified on the seed package, and soil is pushed to cover the seeds.
Another method is to broadcast the seeds. This just means tossing the seeds, as you would throw a Frisbee, in the area where you want the vegetables to grow. Once the seeds are spread, a rake is used to gently cover the seeds with soil. Carrots, spinach, beans, beets, and lettuces do well being broadcast.
After seeds are planted, thin seedlings when they are a few inches tall. Thinning allows plants room to grow and absorb nutrients. Space vegetables 6-10 inches apart, or as the seed package directs. Crowded plants inevitably tangle together and do not thrive the way properly thinned plants will.
Keep the soil moist during germination. If sprouting seeds are allowed to dry out, their roots quickly die. Watering once a day until green leaves peek through the soil ensures successful germination. When plants are larger, water when the soil is dry.
If your gardening space is limited, plant a container garden. Commercial containers, sold in all shapes and sizes, give apartment dwellers a spot to garden, as well. Even large pots can be filled with flowers and veggies. Frequent watering will keep your plants healthy and happy.
As for annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs, check the information below to see what you can plant now.