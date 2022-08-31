September is kick-off time for both football and gardening. A large variety of annuals, perennials and vegetables can be planted now. Gardening fun has begun in the desert southwest and will last until our hot summer weather arrives once again.

Before planting your vegetable garden, amend the soil with aged steer manure. Dig in the manure and water well. Some vegetables grow best from seeds, while others grow best from transplants. Choose the ones you enjoy eating and begin your gardening fun.

