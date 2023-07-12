Driving through the Yuma valley in July, you see tractors plowing fields, readying them for the next set of crops. John Deere tractors, painted green and yellow, move up and down fields overturning the soil and spreading fertilizer. John Deere tractors have held their own in our fast-paced world for 186 years. Companies come and go, but John Deere has remained a strong competitor in the field of manufacturing agriculture machinery and other types of industrial equipment.
The company began in 1837 when John Deere, a blacksmith in Illinois, had the idea for a better plow. Before 1837, farmers plowed their fields using draft horses or mules pulling a wooden plow with a cast iron blade. The farmer guided the plow as it dug into the soil and turned it over. The cast iron plows rusted easily and allowed the sticky Midwest clay soil to cling to their blades. Every few feet, a farmer had to stop and scrap off the soil clumped on the plow’s blade.
At the time, John Deere was trying to support his family of five children and a wife by making implements in his blacksmith shop. He had the idea of using a steel sawmill blade to create a better plow. The plow would have three pieces, two for the moldboard and one for the plow.
Deere thought a steel blade would cut through the soil more efficiently without so much mud clinging to the blade.
The Westward Movement had begun, and Deere saw the need for a better plow that would allow fields to be cultivated faster. Competition for making a better plow was fierce as land west of the Mississippi was settled and farms sprang up everywhere.
At first, Deere made his plows only when a farmer ordered one. His son, Charles, had the idea of mass producing the plows and having them ready to sell. This innovative idea allowed Deere to increase sales dramatically. By 1857, over 10,000 plows were sold annually.
Deere constructed the first ride-on plow, called the Hawkeye Riding Cultivator, that was pulled by horses. It was introduced at the 1863 Iowa State Fair.
In 1868, Deere & Co. was incorporated, and the company’s logo, a deer leaping over a log, was registered. “Nothing Runs like a Deere” became the company’s slogan. Over time, the logo has changed somewhat, but the deer and the name John Deere have remained on each tractor and farm machine sold. With John Deere at the helm, the company continued to expand its business until 1886 when he passed away.
John’s son, Charles Deere, became CEO. Charles purchased other plow-producing companies, and John Deere & Co. soon became the largest farming implement manufacturer in the United States.
Since 1858, steam-engine tractors had been in limited use. In 1892, John Froelich built the first gasoline-powered tractor. Farmers thought the tractor was too expensive, and most kept using their horses and plows.
Upon Charles Deere’s death in 1907, his son-in-law, William Butterworth, became CEO. He saw the need to be part of the burgeoning tractor manufacturing industry and purchased the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Company in 1918 which manufactured the popular Waterloo Boy tractor, one of the first tractors to have a combustible engine.
The Waterloo Boy 1918 tractor ran on kerosene, and hardware stores were soon selling kerosene not only for lamps and stoves, but for tractors. The tractor was cheap enough to purchase and farmers began using it on their farms.
In the 1920s, farmers still relied on more than 25 million horses and mules to work their fields.
However, as tractors improved and became more cost-effective to purchase, more and more farmers switched to tractors. Gasoline-powered tractors allowed farmers to till more land and produce more food while reducing the amount of time spent growing crops.
The tractor changed not only the way land was cultivated but also what was grown. When horses and mules were used for farming, around 93 million acres of land was devoted to growing oats to feed the farm animals. With the increased use of tractors, land for animal feed was reduced so that by the 1960s, only 4 million acres were needed.
The time it took to plow an acre of land decreased from 1½ hours using horses to 30 minutes using a tractor. This allowed farms to become larger and larger as tractors became faster and more efficient. Today, using a 154-horsepower tractor and chisel plow, the same job that once took 1½ hours now takes five minutes.
With the use of tractors and other time-efficient machinery, single farms slowly decreased and large corporate farms capable of feeding all of America increased. In 1981, Deere began using computers and robots to assemble their farm equipment. This enabled the company to produce even more equipment in less time.
186 years since the beginning of John Deere, it is currently the largest agricultural machinery company in the world with plants in seventy countries, including Canada, Europe, India, Argentina, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa. All types of farm equipment are manufactured, as well as chain saws, lawn-care equipment, forestry equipment, forklifts, bulldozers and other industrial machinery. For the most part, John Deere tractors are produced in Germany and Waterloo, Iowa.
After five generations, the John Deere Company is merging with Wm. Nobbe and Co., based in Waterloo, Illinois, to form Sydenstricker-Nobbe Partners.
Deere’s first 1837 self-scouring moldboard plow has been lost, but his second plow was donated to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. in 1938.
His plow revolutionized farming and has been touted as one of the most important inventions to help further man’s production of food.
Improvements in agricultural machinery since the 1800s has increased America’s food supply, allowing it to keep up with our increasing population. Since the late 1800s, when it took 90% of Americans to produce our food and fiber, today it takes less than two percent of our population.
A tractor’s job is never done, and manufacturers like John Deere continue to develop more sophisticated tractors. Next will be self-driving tractors. Farmers are always happy to have innovations that help them better produce the food needed to feed America.