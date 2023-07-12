Driving through the Yuma valley in July, you see tractors plowing fields, readying them for the next set of crops. John Deere tractors, painted green and yellow, move up and down fields overturning the soil and spreading fertilizer. John Deere tractors have held their own in our fast-paced world for 186 years. Companies come and go, but John Deere has remained a strong competitor in the field of manufacturing agriculture machinery and other types of industrial equipment.

The company began in 1837 when John Deere, a blacksmith in Illinois, had the idea for a better plow. Before 1837, farmers plowed their fields using draft horses or mules pulling a wooden plow with a cast iron blade. The farmer guided the plow as it dug into the soil and turned it over. The cast iron plows rusted easily and allowed the sticky Midwest clay soil to cling to their blades. Every few feet, a farmer had to stop and scrap off the soil clumped on the plow’s blade.

