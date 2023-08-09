Monsoon rains have finally arrived in Arizona, bringing much-needed water to desert plants and wildlife. Nothing is better than walking through the desert after a rain, smelling the freshness in the air and feeling the damp coolness of rain-washed sand that briefly banishes the summer’s blistering heat.
Monsoons form when hot, summer air rises, creating a low-pressure zone that pulls in cooler air. When this happens, wind patterns shift and moisture-laden air moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. This moisture eventually reaches Arizona and creates our summer monsoon season filled with large outbursts of rain, lightning, and sometimes even hail.
Native desert plants are tough enough to withstand our summer months with no rain until the monsoon season arrives. To survive, some plants have a thick outer skin to conserve moisture inside the plant, while others utilize a waxy outer covering on their leaves.
The creosote bush, Larrea tridentata, is one of the most drought-tolerant plants found in the desert. Nicknamed greasewood for its waxy coated leaves that have an oily appearance, it is found in the Sonoran, Chihuahuan and Mojave deserts. The leaves fold in half during the summer to lessen exposure to the sun and to help the plant conserve water. If the plant becomes too stressed from lack of water, it will drop some of its leaves until summer rains arrive.
After it rains, the leaves give off a strong aroma similar to coal-tar creosote used to preserve wooden telephone poles and railroad ties, hence the name, creosote bush. Its aroma is created by 60 or more volatile oils released by the plant after it rains. One of the healing compounds that contributes to the creosote’s “rain” aroma is called trans-caryophyllene and comes from a fungus that lives inside the plant.
Spanish call the creosote bush “hediondilla” which means little stinker. However, most people who smell a creosote bush after a rain are enthralled by its aroma and say that it smells like rain.
Gary Nabhan, retired senior research scientist from the Desert Laboratory at the University of Arizona, has studied Sonoran native plants that give off these volatile oils, called biogenic volatile organic compounds (BVOCs), for over four decades and wrote a book on the subject called “The Desert Smells Like Rain.” Along with fellow researchers, Tammi Hartung and Eric Daugherty, Nabhan studied the benefits of BVOCs for humans.
Their research found that BVOCs are easily absorbed by the skin or by inhaling them. They found over 178 compounds (BVOCs) in fragrant volatile oils in 60 different desert plants. The compounds were released into the air when it rained. Within two minutes after inhaling these
BVOCs, they were detected in a person’s bloodstream. Within thirty minutes, they were detected in the body’s organs.
What are the benefits of BVOCs found in native plants, such as the creosote bush? Nabhan stated that during the monsoon season, these compounds can help stabilize a person’s emotional hormones, improve digestion, reduce stress, heighten mental clarity and reduce depression and anxiety. Simply walking through the rain-soaked desert and smelling the mix of fragrances native plants emit can benefit your body and mood. Much more research needs to be done to fully understand the benefits desert plants offer us.
For thousands of years, the creosote bush has been utilized by native Americans for medicinal and utilitarian purposes. The Tohono O’odham tribe, located near Tucson, used its wood, along with arrow weed, to make wood-tipped arrows. The tips were rubbed sharp on a stone or hardened in a fire. Creosote bushes were also used for firewood, and the charcoal used to create tattoos for special ceremonies.
A creosote bush was considered a “medicine cabinet” by native Americans. Medicinal salves were made from its leaves and used to kill germs found in cuts. Its leaves were used to treat a variety of medical ailments, from colds and stomach cramps to sore feet and achy joints.
However, it is not recommended to ingest creosote leaves before consulting a physician, since they do have toxic properties.
A creosote bush can live around 100 years. The plant’s root system sends out clones of the “mother” plant that allow new stems to grow that produce genetically identical plants.
Cloned plants are spaced about 3 feet apart to ensure each seedling has sufficient water to survive. Sometimes, the cloned plants grow in a ring around the mother plant.
A creosote ring can be thousands of years old. The oldest ring of creosote clones is King Clone.
Located on BLM land near Victorville, California, it is estimated to be 11,700 years old and is considered one of the oldest living organisms on earth.
In the early 1980s, Boron’s Desert Empire Gardening Club, with help from the Nature Conservancy, raised $17,000 to purchase 17 acres where King Clone grows to protect it for future generations to enjoy. Today, it is managed by the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife.
Because of its extensive root system, the creosote bush pulls nutrients from the soil and prevents other native plants and grasses from growing near it. The plant is also an allelopathic shrub with a root system comprised of a 15-foot taproot and lateral roots stretching over 50 square yards that release chemicals to prevent other plants from growing near it.
A creosote bush may be an unwelcome neighbor to other native plants, but it provides food, nesting sites and a refuge from the elements for many desert creatures. Rodents and burrowing animals live beneath its shade and construct burrows in soil that is stabilized by the plant’s network of roots. Desert tortoises, desert woodrats, kangaroo rats and jackrabbits often make their burrows beneath a creosote bush.
Many types of beetles and millipedes, along with chuckwallas and desert iguanas, rely on creosote bushes for shelter. More than twenty species of native bees collect and feed solely on creosote pollen and nectar.
Its gray, fuzzy seeds are food not only for kangaroo rats, desert woodrats and jackrabbits, but also for local birds, such as verdins, black-throated sparrows and black gnatcatchers. Many migratory birds rely upon creosote seeds for food as they fly through desert areas where there are few other food sources. Only Black-tailed jackrabbits and desert woodrats, also called pack rats, eat its leaves, if no other food is available, because the leaves are bitter and have toxic properties.
Besides their beauty, native plants offer health benefits that are amplified when monsoon rains make the desert smell like rain.