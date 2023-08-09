Monsoon rains have finally arrived in Arizona, bringing much-needed water to desert plants and wildlife. Nothing is better than walking through the desert after a rain, smelling the freshness in the air and feeling the damp coolness of rain-washed sand that briefly banishes the summer’s blistering heat.

Monsoons form when hot, summer air rises, creating a low-pressure zone that pulls in cooler air. When this happens, wind patterns shift and moisture-laden air moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. This moisture eventually reaches Arizona and creates our summer monsoon season filled with large outbursts of rain, lightning, and sometimes even hail.

