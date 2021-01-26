Jonathan Woodwell
Jonathan Woodwell of Yuma has graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Castleton University.
He completed his studies during the fall semester of 2020.
Located in Castleton, Vt., offers more than 75 programs of study for undergraduate and graduate students. The university stresses learning through internships, community service and research opportunities provided through more than 400 community partnerships.
Nicole Dressler
Nicole Dressler of Yuma has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Delaware for the fall 2020 semester.
To make the list, students must be enrolled fulltime and earn minimum grade-point averages of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.